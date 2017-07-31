Wreck victims identified

Texas Department of Public Safety released Monday the names of the passengers involved in a single-vehicle fatal wreck on Greenwood Road Friday afternoon.

DPS Trooper Jeremy Pope said that four juveniles were driving back from a fishing trip when a deer ran across the road. The 15-year-old driver, whose name has been withheld by DPS pending further investigation, swerved to miss the animal and overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll. Pope said only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt, and two of the occupants were ejected.

DPS Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said Wade Bates, 12, of Sunset was pronounced dead at the scene. Passenger Tyler Darland, 15, of Decatur was taken to Medical City Denton with injuries that were not life threatening, and passenger Braeden Malone, 12, of Decatur was taken to Cook Children’s with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.