Wreck victim identified

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators Wednesday released the name of the driver involved in a single-vehicle wreck on County Road 4668, also know as Bobo Crossing, late Tuesday night.

DPS Spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel said Kenneth Carlton Jr., 43 of Newark, was westbound on the road about 11:50 when he lost control of his 2007 Ford Mustang for an undetermined reason near the road’s bridge over the West Fork Trinity River. The vehicle rode up the guardrail before plunging to the river bottom below, landing on the front of its roof and coming to rest right-side-up partially in the water.

State Trooper Jeff Johnson characterized Carlton’s injuries at the scene as critical. He was flown to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Boyd and Newark Fire Departments, Wise County EMS and Wise County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.