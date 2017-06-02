Wreck victim identified

A Wichita Falls teenager was killed Friday afternoon in a rollover wreck on U.S. 81/287 south of Alvord.

According to Department of Public Safety Corp. Lantz Elliott, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound on U.S. 81/287 around noon when the driver, Daniel Kim, 49, of Oklahoma City, lost control of his vehicle which slid through the median and started to roll.

A 16-year-old passenger, Christine Kim of Wichita Falls, was ejected from the 4Runner and came through the window of a Toyota Tundra, driven by Donald Munson, 50, of Frisco, traveling northbound on U.S. 81/287. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three occupants of the Tundra and the other three occupants of the 4Runner were transported to Wise Regional, Denton Regional and Denton Memorial hospitals.

DPS is still investigating the accident.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Emergency Medical Services and Alvord Volunteer Fire Department responded.