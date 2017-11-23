A Thanksgiving night wreck shut down U.S. 81/287 southbound about a mile north of Farm Road 407 and seriously injured one person. The wreck happened around 7 p.m. Department of Public Safety Trooper Lantz Elliott said an oilfield truck and a pickup were both southbound when the driver of the pickup ran into the back of the larger truck. A helicopter was called to the scene, and the pickup driver had to be cut out of the wreckage and was then flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. No names were immediately available. Traffic began to move again on the southbound shoulder around 8:15 p.m. as the wreck continued to be cleared. Traffic was backed up for several miles back toward Decatur.