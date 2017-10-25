Wednesday, October 25, 2017

SMITH APPOINTED DISTRICT JUDGE – Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed attorney Brock Smith of Decatur judge of the 271st Judicial District Court. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2018. The governor’s office announced the appointment in a press release Tuesday afternoon. The elected position has been vacant since the death of Judge John Fostel on June 2. Smith, president of Brock Smith Law Firm, P.C., previously served as the district attorney for the 235th Judicial District and the 271st Judicial District. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chairman of the State Bar Grievance Committee 14B. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL – Satasha Kostelecky put down 10 kills and blocked six shots as Decatur beat Argyle in four games Tuesday (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20). With the win, Decatur tied Argyle for second in 9-4A. Argyle won a coin flip for the second seed. Decatur will be the league’s third seed and face 10-4A’s second-place team. Laney Pellegrini put down nine kills and blocked two shots in Boyd’s 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 win over Paradise. Boyd finished 8-3A with a 13-1 record and carry a six-match winning streak into the postseason. Boyd will take on Graham in a warm-up match at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Yellowjackets open the playoffs with a 3A Region I bi-district match at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Aledo. The Chico Lady Dragons closed out the regular season with a four-game win over Graford. Chico won 25-11, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15. Chico will be the second seed out of 9-2A and take on Collinsville in bi-district. Jessica Byers put down 14 kills with seven blocks. The Alvord Lady Bulldogs will not head into the playoffs off a victory. Alvord dropped their regular season finale to Bryson Tuesday, 25-18, 25-16, 25-22. Alvord will take on Valley View at UNT in Denton at 7 p.m. Monday. Kinly Walker recorded 10 kills and made 30 digs. Kendall Connolly registered 13 assists and 18 digs. The Bridgeport Sissies closed out the season with a win over Gainesville. The Eaton Lady Eagles outlasted Northwest in five sets Tuesday. Eaton won 24-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-11. It was the second time the two teams went to five games against each other. Kori James landed 22 kills on 60 attacks for the Lady Texans. Bailey Tompkins had 15 kills and Oakley O’Dell 14. In her final game, Northwest assist record holder Analise Lucio handed out 47 more. She also made 33 digs.

VOTE EARLY – Early voting continues today with polls open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at four early voting locations: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. Yesterday, 73 votes were cast.

MOCK EVACUATION – The Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Decatur will conduct a fire/disaster emergency drill today at 1:30. It will involve police, ambulance personnel and firefighters from the station just down Thompson Street, said administrator Gary Hendrix. Residents from one wing of the facility will be moved across the street to the Mormon church parking lot.

FUN FEST – Family Fall Fun Fest at the First Baptist Church in Bridgeport is 6:30 tonight. It will include candy, a bounce house, food and games. Costumes are welcome but should not be provocative or gory.

FALL-O-WEEN – Live music, hay rides, free candy and a trunk or treat are on tap at Fall-O-Ween, 6:30-8:30 tonight at CrossRoads Church.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT – Eagle Drive Baptist Church in Decatur will hold Trunk-or-Treat 6-8 tonight. It will include a barrel train, inflatables, festival games, free food, face painting, snow cones and plenty of candy. You can also purchase tickets to try your aim at the dunk tank. All proceeds will benefit the EDBC Student Ministries.

COMMUNITY BUILD DAY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will hold a community build on the new hiking and biking trails at Endeavor Bridgeport Adventure Park 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Meet behind T-Top Manufacturing at 278 George Mitchell Parkway. Call 940-683-3480.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Grayson Garrett Memorial Golf Tournament is Saturday at the Bridgeport Country Club. The three-man scramble costs $300 per team. Tee time is 4 p.m. with the final nine holes being played after dark. Entry includes a meal after the first nine holes and night golf supplies. There will be live and silent auctions. Wear your Halloween costume to be entered into a drawing for a six-month free membership to the country club. Proceeds benefit the Grayson Gift Memorial Fund. Call 940-393-2556 or 940-577-1080.

UGANDAN CHOIR – The Ugandan Kids Choir will perform 6 p.m. tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Bridgeport. The choir is a ministry of Childcare Worldwide, which has been dedicated to empowering children in the developing world since 1981. The program in Bridgeport will include traditional African song and dance. Visit childcareworldwide.org/choir.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Bill Gholson, 74, of Bridgeport is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cundiff Baptist Church on 1810 in Jack County. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Raymona White Kirkpatrick, 72, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Thursday at Meador Funeral Home in Gainesville with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.