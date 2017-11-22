Wednesday, November 22, 2017

RHOME WRECK – U.S. 81/287 northbound was shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday night following a multi-vehicle wreck. No serious injuries were reported. The wreck was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 81/287 just south of Farm Road 407 north of Rhome. Traffic was rerouted onto the service road due to total road blockage. Although one person was ejected from a vehicle in the wreck, no life-threatening injuries were reported.

BRIDGEPORT TRASH COLLECTION – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, recycling will be collected on Friday and bulk will be collected on Saturday.

BELL RINGERS NEEDED – Volunteers are needed to ring the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle fundraising campaign. The kettles will be set up at Walmart in Decatur and Brookshires in Bridgeport. Volunteers are asked to sign up for two-hour shifts by going to (Decatur) www.signupgenius.com/go/5080449a4a923a6fd0-2017 or (Bridgeport) www.signupgenius.com/go/5080449a4a923a6fd0-20171. The campaign will last from this Friday daily through Christmas Eve. All money collected stays in Wise County to help those in need. Call the Kettle Coordinator at 940-626-8691.

COUNTY HOLIDAY CLOSING – The Wise County Courthouse will close at noon today and be closed the rest of the week for the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen at normal hours Monday, Nov. 27.

BRIDGEPORT HOLIDAY CLOSING – Bridgeport City Hall, Parks and Recreation, EDC, Municipal Court, Infrastructure and the Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday and Friday. The Bridgeport Library will also be closed on Saturday. If you need immediate assistance during this time, call the Bridgeport Police Department at 940-683-3430.

RETIRED EDUCATORS MEETING – The Wise County Retired School Personnel will meet 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday for lunch at the Decatur Conference Center. “HeartStrings” will bring the program. The cost of the luncheon is $11, and reservations must be made by Sunday to richardperry@embarqmail.com.

DUMPSITES CLOSED – Wise County dumpsites will close on Thursday and Friday this week for the holiday. They will be open regular hours on Saturday.

DECATUR TRASH SCHEDULE – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, normal Thursday trash pickup will instead take place on Friday, and normal Friday pickup will take place on Saturday. Recycling will take place on its normal schedule today.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING – The Wise County Messenger would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Due to the holiday, no Update will be published on Thursday. Any breaking news will be posted at WCMessenger.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Willie White, 89, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL for Larry Rue Hulsey, 70, of Pantego is 3 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.

SERVICE for Madeleine Martin, 64, of Newark is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Annie Lee Walker, 83, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Family visitation is at 1 p.m.