Wednesday, May 24, 2017

NEIGHBORS OPPOSE HEAVY INDUSTRIAL ZONING – Four neighboring property owners Monday night spoke against the annexation and re-zoning of 163 acres on the north side of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287, just outside Decatur. This was the second of two public hearings held by Decatur City Council on a voluntary annexation petition by Wise County Consortium LLC. The consortium is asking the city to annex that land and update the land use map to industrial and the zoning map to heavy industrial. “We haven’t heard anything on what will be built,” citizen Ernest Gunstream said. “Is there a plan? It could be most anything in there. I was around heavy and industrial for 35 years, and when companies let a chemical out, everybody enjoys it in the area. Right now, I’m opposed to it.” Read more in the weekend Wise County Messenger on newsstands Saturday.

EAGLES PLAY IN REGION SEMIS – The Decatur Eagles will take on Gilmer in the 4A Region II semifinal at 7:30 tonight at Rockwall High School. Bryce Elder is expected to start the game with a spot in the region final on the line.

INTERNSHIPS AVAILABLE – Two paid summer intern positions are open at the Chico Public Library for Wise County high school students. Those selected will get to travel to Washington D.C. and Chicago and also receive training in the administrative and management aspects of librarianship. Applications are available at the library or online at chicopubliclibraryinc.com. Call Michelle Slonaker at 940-644-2330.

FOOTBALL CAMP – The Bridgeport High School football department is hosting a youth football camp May 30-June 2. All youth football players entering first through eighth grade are welcome. Camp fee is $50 with pre-registration, or $70 at the camp. Times will be from 8-11:30 a.m at Bull Stadium. For information visit the Bridgeport ISD home page.

RED HATS NEEDED – Donations of red hats are needed for Senior Care in Decatur. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817 for more information.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – Rhome Public Library will show the movie “Because of Winn Dixie” at 1 p.m. Saturday. The movie be shown in the library’s Activity Room. Families and all ages welcome. Because of Memorial Day weekend, the library will not be open Saturday for other activities.

FREEDOM AND HONOR FEST – The Unified Body of Christ Church will present Freedom and Honor Fest Saturday at Harwood Park in Bridgeport. The event will include live bands, carnival games, food and a 50/50 drawing. Activities will begin at 12:30 p.m.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR – The Wise County Historical Commission and the Society will hold the annual spring archaeological tour Thursday. The tour will begin at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur, at 9 a.m., and a car pool will leave by 9:30 to tour the farm of Bill and June Marquis off Farm Road 2622 near Stony. After the tour, the group will gather for a Dutch treat lunch at the Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder and then tour some of the work being done on historic sites in Ponder. There is no charge for attending the tour.

GRADUATION SECTION – Today’s Wise County Messenger and All Around Wise features our annual Graduation special section.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Thomas Andrew Fowler, 65, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ray Everett Garrett, 65, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is 11 a.m. June 1 at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. June 23 at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Holman Colston, 69, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Milton Leon Hopkins, 70, of Sunset is 2 p.m. Thursday at Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.