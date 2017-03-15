Wednesday, March 15, 2017

COMMITTEE TO APPOINT LOCAL REPRESENTATIVE – Wise County commissioners Monday approved a committee to nominate a person to fill an advisory seat on the Weatherford College Board. Committee members are J.D. Clark, Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Burns, Auditor Ann McCuiston and commissioners’ attorney Thomas Aaberg. College board members created the seat last month to give Wise County a non-voting voice on issues related to the county. It’s open to be filled immediately. In the meantime, Rep. Phil King filed House Bill 2194 that would give the county two voting seats on the college board. If the bill passes, there will be no need to appoint a person to the advisory position. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands today.

BENEFIT MEAL – A benefit meal for the Fletcher family will be held 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Greenwood. The meal will include pulled pork, chicken, sausage and all the fixings. Dessert will be Amish ice cream and peach cobbler. An acoustic song swap featuring Phil Hamilton and other special guests will begin at 2 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit the family of Eric and Brandy Fletcher who are adopting three children. To donate food or to help, call Melinda at 940-389-4736.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – The Decatur Public Library will screen two movies Thursday, one at 1 p.m. and another at 3:30 p.m. For information, call the library at 940-393-0290.

RELAY EVENT – Paint Wise County Purple 5K Run/Walk event is March 25 in downtown Decatur. Registration is 7:15-7:50 a.m. Walk begins at 8 a.m. All proceeds benefit Relay For Life of Wise County. The event will also include cancer survivors painting the street purple and a vendor event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Kathy Hughes at 940-255-2944.

YOUTH FAIR RESULTS – The midweek Wise County Messenger includes the Youth Fair Results 2017 special section. Look for it in All Around Wise and on newsstands today.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Jade Alexis Tiago Resendis, 17, of Rhome is 1 p.m. today at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kolleen Milacek, 75, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Steven Wayne McMillan, 60, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Saturday at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Decatur and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.