Wednesday, June 21, 2017

SUMMER’S HERE – Today is the first official day of summer, and it will feel like it. Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

SECURITY UPGRADES APPROVED – Chico ISD trustees Monday approved purchasing and installing security cameras and access controls for district buildings through funding obtained in the district’s bond package. Security stipulations were included in the $1.8 million bond package approved by voters last month.

BLOOD DRIVE – Legend Bank in Alvord will host a Carter BloodCare blood drive noon-6 p.m. Friday in the bank parking lot.

MUSEUM TRIP – Rhome Veterans will caravan to the Military Museum of Fort Worth 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Call 817-636-2826 or email silkpoodles@hotmail.com.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

BRISKETS FOR THE FOURTH – Greenwood Masonic Lodge is pre-selling cooked briskets for the Fourth of July holiday. Cost is $60 per brisket. Call 940-389-7334 or 940-255-2782. Briskets will need to be ordered by no later than June 28 and will be ready for pick up at the Greenwood pavilion 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

HISTORICAL MEETINGS – The Wise County Historical Society will have their monthly meeting at noon Thursday. The speaker will be Ann Ayers, a local artist and sculptress who now has her studio in Bridgeport. At 1 p.m., the Wise County Historical Commission will hold their quarterly meeting. Lunch will be served, so if you plan to attend, RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. today. Both meetings will be at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur.

RECYCLED SCIENCE – Alvord Public Library’s Summer Reading Program today will highlight recycled science. Participants will build race cars from recycled materials that run on air. All programs are held 10-11 a.m. at the Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm Street.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Clara Tingle, 97, of Fort Worth is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cottondale Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Bera Faye Sherman Lewis, 85, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Dorotha Louise Norman, 92, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. Friday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Allan Sanders, 48, and Bettye Stevenson Rhine, 90, both of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Manuel S. “Manny” Moran, 75, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Shawn K. Wedgworth, 49, of Paradise is 3 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church in Boyd.