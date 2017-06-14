Wednesday, June 14, 2017

GOVERNOR TO APPOINT NEW JUDGE — Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint someone to replace the late District Judge John Fostel, and according to Press Secretary John Wittman, applications are already being accepted. “Anyone can apply, and we’re encouraging as many folks to apply as possible,” Wittman said. There is no application deadline and no set timeline on when the process will be complete. As of Tuesday, the Governor’s Appointments Office had received one application. Over the last few days, local attorneys Paul Belew and Brock Smith reached out to the Messenger, indicating they’re interested in the post. Until the vacancy is filled, visiting judges will be assigned to the 271st District Court, appointed by Judge David L. Evans with the 8th Administrative Judicial Region. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands today.

JUST A TEST — The City of Decatur will test the storm sirens at noon today, weather permitting.

WARM CLOSED — Wise Area Relief Mission (WARM) will be closed June 16-June 23. If you would normally pick up a food box during that week, you can still come the following week. Volunteers and community service should report June 26. Normal food distribution starts again on June 27. For more information visit www.warmtx.org.

APPLICATION ASSISTANCE — A Tarrant Area Food Bank representative will be at the Rhome Public Library to offer application assistance for SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid and more 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday.

KIDS GOLF SCRAMBLE — The Bridgeport Education Foundation’s Kids Golf Scramble is Friday at Bridgeport Country Club. Registration is at 8 a.m., and tee time is 9 a.m. Cost is $35 per child or $105 for three-man teams. Proceeds will be used for scholarships and grants. Call Pam at 940-393-5987 or Susan at 940-366-0186.

FISHING TOURNEY — Devon Energy will have its 8th Annual Keepin’ It Reel bass fishing tournament and fundraiser Saturday, June 24, at Lake Bridgeport. Registration is 5 a.m. at Wise County Park, and the entry fee is $125 per two-person team. Proceeds benefit United Way. To register, contact Crystal Watkins, 940-394-2315, Crystal.Watkins@dvn.com.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION — East Side Alumni will sponsor a Juneteenth parade and block party Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with a parade in downtown Decatur, followed by a block party at Louida “Big Mama” Willis Park, 600 N. Arthur Street. For information on the event and how to participate, call Robert Johnson at 940-210-4924 or Mike Bell at 940-255-9721.

CHEER CLINIC — Chico Varsity Cheerleaders will host a Mini Cheer Clinic 9 a.m.-noon today through Friday at the high school gym. Camp is for girls entering K-6th grades. Forms are available online at Chicoisdtx.net, Chico Elementary office and the Chico Public Library.

SUMMER READING PROGRAM — Alvord Public Library’s summer reading program is 10-11 a.m. today and will feature the magic of “The Amazing Mr. K!” Program is held at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm St., Alvord.

FUNERALS — Service for Lonnie Ray Fuller, 58, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ada Maurine Cravens, 93, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Yarnaby Cemetery in Bryan County, Okla.

GRAVESIDE service for Omar Amador, 54, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Thursday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for M.J. Merritt, 85 of Boyd is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.