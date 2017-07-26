Wednesday, July 26, 2017

CERTIFIED VALUES INCREASE – Certified tax values rose throughout most of the county this year, buoyed by increases in real estate values across the board. According to the certified values released by Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand, Wise County will see an overall increase of 3.1 percent, bringing total taxable values to $6,434,419,903. The county’s real estate values increased by 11.1 percent with $135,043,569 in new construction. All Wise County cities and all school districts with the exception of Slidell ISD saw an overall increase in values. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

REUNION CONTINUES – It’s gospel night tonight at the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion at Joe Wheeler Park. The Hinkles will perform at 7:30 p.m. under the Pavilion. Carnival ride bracelets are $20 today through Saturday. Parking costs $5.

INTERIM JP TO BE APPOINTED – Wise County commissioners will appoint an interim justice of the peace for Precinct 2 at a special called meeting Thursday. Current Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Craig Johnson is stepping down Aug. 21 to become chief deputy at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, replacing Kevin Benton, who is retiring. Commissioners will also discuss the county’s health insurance renewal. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

RESTAURANT CLOSED – Cici’s Pizza on South Farm Road 51 in Decatur is closed, the franchise’s owner confirmed yesterday. “We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Decatur. Thank you from the Cici’s family,” owner Keith Thomas told the Messenger. Posts on Facebook questioning “closed” signs on the restaurant’s door began appearing Monday, July 17, with the last public post about eating at the restaurant time stamped July 16. “At this time we’ve decided to move in a different direction,” Thomas said.

HEAT WAVE CONTINUES – Wise County remains in a heat advisory today, and it has been extended to 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures between 95 and 101 degrees are expected in the area with daily maximum heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

ALVORD CONSIDERS ARCHITECT CONTRACT – Alvord ISD trustees Tuesday voted to give Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown authority to negotiate a contract with architecture firm CADCO, naming the firm their choice to reconsider the district’s future construction options after its $13.6 bond package was defeated by voters in May. The board had initially ranked the Abilene-based firm second behind Claycomb Associates in September when several firms made bids for the district’s May bond package. “We’re just looking for a fresh set of eyes,” Brown said.

READING CLUB WRAP UP – Decatur Public Library is having a Summer Reading Club Wrap Up Party at 11 a.m. today. It will include music, dancing and lots of fun. This is the last event for the Summer Reading Club, and there will only be one event. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Health System in Decatur will host the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday. Call Shonna Samuel at 940-626-0167.

FREE HOT LUNCH – A group of nurses in the community will be serving a free hot lunch in the Boyd Middle School parking lot 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Any school-aged children are welcome. They will be provided lunch, taught hands only CPR and sent home with a meal bag for the week.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE TOWN HALL – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold a town hall meeting at Aurora Baptist Church 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Personal security, Crime Stoppers, Wise Eyes and community concerns will be discussed .

FUNERALS – Service for Tommy Ray White, 79, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Robert “Bob” D. Henderson, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Thursday at Joplin Baptist Church in Joplin with burial at Joplin Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Dewayne Shepherd Jr., 53, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.