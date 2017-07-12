Wednesday, July 12, 2017

WISE NAMED PURPLE HEART COUNTY – Wise County was designated a Purple Heart County at the regular commissioners meeting Monday. County Judge J.D. Clark said the designation is designed to encourage year-round respect and appreciation for the sacrifices of the men and women in the U.S. armed forces. He said the Military Order of the Purple Heart approached county officials about the designation as part of a nationwide effort reaching out to cities, counties and states. Wise is only the fifth county in Texas to become a Purple Heart County. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

ROLLOVER WRECK – A Boyd woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning when she lost control of her SUV in a turn south of Decatur and her vehicle rolled into a fence. The wreck happened just after 9:30 a.m. on County Road 4372. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chesley Womack said Abilene Ortiz was speeding when she lost control of her southbound Chevrolet SUV in a curve and overcorrected. The vehicle rolled at least twice before striking a fence, sustaining moderate damage and a broken windshield. Ortiz was treated at the scene.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Bridgeport Lions Club is sponsoring a blood drive by Carter BloodCare 1:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lions Hall across from the swimming pool in Bridgeport. Call Pat Ross at 940-210-5856 for information. No appointment needed.

ALVORD LIBRARY SUMMER READING – Participants in Alvord Public Library’s Summer Reading Program 10-11 a.m. today will exercise their imaginations using cardboard boxes and tubes, tape and glue and a variety of found objects. The program will be held at Alvord City Hall.

MEMORIAL BENEFIT RIDE – A Bike/Jeep Memorial Benefit Ride in honor of Nick Rhodes and the Terry family of Boyd is Saturday at Paradise High School. Rhodes, 17, was killed July 6 in a car accident on Farm Road 2123, just east of Cottondale. Proceeds from the bike and Jeep ride will benefit his family. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the ride starts at 9. Cost, which includes a brisket meal ticket, is $20 per bike or Jeep and $10 for passengers. Kids age 5 and younger are free. Meal tickets only are $10 per plate. There will be a 50/50 raffle with tickets costing $5 each. Call Cliff Garces, 940-399-6068 or Lisa Nocks, 940-210-8431.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED – Senior Care in Decatur needs volunteers for Bingo on Thursdays. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817.

MOVIE NIGHT – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be shown for free Friday at Movie Night on the Square in Decatur. Activities start at dark. Bring lawn chairs. There will be free popcorn, and Kona Ice available for purchase.

FUNERALS – Service for Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church in Springtown with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Billy J. Dodd, 81, of Boyd is 10 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Chapel in Boyd with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Marcella Shaw, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Tom Rhea of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Ruth Allen Wade, 92, of Runaway Bay is 4 p.m. July 22 at the Christ Fellowship Church in Lake Bridgeport. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.