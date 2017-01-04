Wednesday, January 4, 2017

TAKING THE OATH OF OFFICE – Wise County’s new year was kicked off Tuesday with the swearing in of newly elected officials at the county courthouse. County Judge J.D. Clark issued the oath of office to Commissioners Danny White and Harry Lamance, District Attorney Greg Lowery, County Attorney James Stainton, Sheriff Lane Akin and Constables Kevin Huffman and Doug Parr. Akin thanked his staff who attended the ceremony for helping him make the transition when he was appointed interim sheriff last March after winning the Republican primary. “When I started 10 months ago, I was not prepared to be sheriff, but thanks to you, I have a much better understanding of what it takes to be sheriff,” he said. “I know I still have a long way to go, but with your help I think we can make a difference.” Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands today.

NORTHWEST HOLDS ON – After building a 25-point halftime lead, the Northwest Texans needed the fifth block of the game in the final seconds by Darrell Simpson to hold on for a 65-62 win over Boswell. Simpson had 11 points to go along the five blocks. Julian Smith scored 19. The Northwest Lady Texans fell to Boswell 63-43. Alexus Brigham scored 15. Other scores from the county: Boys – Henrietta 42, Boyd 41 OT; City View 58, Paradise 50; Slidell 67, Bellevue 44; Decatur 70, Iowa Park 20; Alvord 62, Wichita Falls Christian 38; Chico 75, Chillicothe 22. Girls – Paradise 78, City View 24; Henrietta 52, Boyd 42; Slidell 48, Bellevue 29; Bridgeport 30, Hebron 29; Alvord 73, Wichita Falls Christian 8; Chico 47, Chillicothe 22.

YOUTH FAIR ENTRIES – The 2017 Wise County Youth Fair online entries are now open. Access the entry website by going to the youth fair webpage at wcyouthfair.org and clicking on the link. Call President Tim Fletcher at 940-393-3625 or Secretary Liz Hubbard at 940-389-5388. The entry dates are Jan. 2-Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Late entry dates are Feb. 6-10 at 5 p.m.

REGISTRATION CONTINUES – Registration is ongoing at Weatherford College Wise County for spring semester classes that begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. The course schedule for daytime, evening and online courses can be found at www.wc.edu/academics/schedules-course-catalogs. Email wisecounty@wc.edu or call 940-627-2690.

SURPLUS SALE – The City of Boyd will hold a surplus sale 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the old library building, 101 E. Rock Island Ave. in Boyd. The sale will include books, chairs, desks, lawn equipment and other misc. office machines and tools.

PROJECT SHOW – The Paradise Project Show is Saturday. All crafts, baked goods and photos to be entered in contests should be in the elementary cafeteria by 9:30 a.m. Judging starts at 10 a.m., and the livestock show is at noon.

COLLEGE PREP – Jean Burk with College Prep Genius will present “How to Ace the ACT and Get Free College” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Boyd High School Library.

FUNERALS – Service for Ricky Scheller, 59, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for James Harold “Shotgun” Fellers, 78, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Laura Belle Sims, 96, of Bonham is 11 a.m. today at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Robert Earl Deering, 58, of Paradise is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Ermal Mae Moody, 82, of Fort Worth is 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Wizard Wells Baptist Church. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Emma Lee Young Hill, 90, of Fort Worth, formerly of Wise County, is 11 a.m. today in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home. Family visitation is 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Dorris Terrell, 86, of Chico is 11 a.m. Thursday at Crafton Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.