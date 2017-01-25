Wednesday, January 25, 2017

TEEN KILLED NEAR PARADISE – A teenager died after he was struck by a car on Texas 114 northwest of Paradise Tuesday. The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shawn Younger said the car that struck the teenage pedestrian, driven by Josh Hartsell, 30, of Bridgeport, was westbound from Paradise when Hartsell noticed a vehicle with no lights parked on the side of Texas 114. Younger said that according to witnesses interviewed at the scene, as Hartsell passed the parked vehicle the teenager, who’d been standing in front of the parked vehicle, appeared to have jumped out in front of Hartsell’s car. The teenager died in the ambulance en route to Wise Regional, Younger said. His name has been withheld pending notification of family members. Wise County Emergency Medical Services, Department of Public Safety, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac Lifeteam 68 and Paradise Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

NEW CHAMBER OFFICERS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce Tuesday welcomed a new set of officers and directors while recognizing outgoing President Jeff Sicking. New officers for 2017 include President Christie Rhine, First Vice President Nate Bayless and Second Vice President Shelly Harrison. Twenty past chamber presidents were also honored for their service throughout the years at the luncheon at the Decatur Civic Center.

PARADISE BEAT BOYD IN DOUBLE OT – Danny Richardson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer tied the game at the end of regulation. Richardson finished with 27 points in Paradise’s 60-53 win over Boyd in double overtime. Wise County basketball scores: Boys – Northwest 90, Saginaw 58; Decatur 70, Krum 47; Argyle 47, Bridgeport 26; Alvord 54, Perrin 35; Muenster 59, Chico 26; Slidell 62, Midway 55 OT. Girls – Northwest 50, Saginaw 32; Krum 40, Decatur 32; Bridgeport 66, Argyle 15; Paradise 52, Boyd 37; Alvord 73, Perrin 23; Slidell 51, Midway 19.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Health System will host a blood drive 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday.

BENEFIT ACCOUNT – A donation account has been opened at Wells Fargo for Jeffrey Thatcher. Donations will be used for medical bills for an extended hospital stay.

LIBRARY BOOK SALE – The Chico Public Library will hold a Winter Book Sale at Chico City Hall (400 S. Hovey St.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hardback and audio $1, paperbacks four for $1, DVDs $2. All proceeds benefit CPL collection development and programs. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Historical Society meets at noon Thursday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. today.

STORY TIME WITH ANIMALS – Toddlers and their parents are invited to story time 10 a.m. today at Russell Feed and Supply, 1817 U.S. 81/287 in Decatur. The story time will include live animals. RSVP in store or by calling 940-627-2312.

FUNERALS – Service for Gene Cansler, 76, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Sandy Lansford-Knowles, 48, of Sanger is 2 p.m. Friday at Jones-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Doris Jane “Johnson” Russell, 72, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Jaybird Cemetery.