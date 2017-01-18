Wednesday, January 18, 2017

ATHLETIC DIRECTOR STEPS DOWN – Bridgeport athletic director and head football coach Danny Henson has announced he will step down effective Jan. 31. Henson planned to retire next winter but will resign from his position early so BISD may begin searching for his replacement. Henson has served as athletic director/head football coach at Bridgeport for 24 years. See a related story in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

COUNTY UNDER BURN BAN – Wise County is now under a 90-day burn ban. Commissioners approved the measure Tuesday at the recommendation of Fire Marshal Chuck Beard. “Since Dec. 10, county fire departments have run 134 grass fires, and 80 percent were started by outdoor burning,” Beard said. “That’s a pretty big number in my business.” The ban, effective immediately, prohibits outdoor burning. A violation of the ban is a Class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500. See the midweek Messenger for welding guidelines and suggestions for outdoor cooking. If you have questions, call the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office at 940-627-5870 or email firemarshal@co.wise.tx.us.

EAGLES DOUBLE UP BULLS – Behind 31 points from Parker Hicks and 21 from Wilson Hicks, Decatur throttled Bridgeport 90-45 Tuesday. Justin Meyers led the Bulls with 19. See the full writeup in the weekend Messenger.

LADY EAGLES SNEAK BY SISSIES – Decatur narrowly beat Bridgeport 38-35. See the full writeup in the weekend Messenger.

FILING PERIOD BEGINS – The filing period for a spot on the May 6 city council and school board election ballot begins today and continues until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

RAIN TOTALS – Rain totals from yesterday included 0.5 of an inch in Greenwood, 0.44 in Decatur, 0.42 in Rhome and 0.32 in Bridgeport. We have a 30 percent chance of more rain showers today.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51 in Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. This month’s speaker will discuss and answer questions regarding resources available in Wise County. Call Dennis McCreary at 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber at 940-626-2457.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its January meeting 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Museum. Colonel Midge Ward USAF will speak on “Women in the Military.” Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

FREE MAMMOGRAM SCREENINGS – The Mary’s Gift program at Wise Health System is offering free mammogram screenings for eligible women Wednesday, Jan. 25 by appointment only. Call 940-626-1384 to apply.

DUMPSITES CLOSED – Boyd and Cottondale Dumpsites will be closed today.

FUNERALS – Service for David Leonard Smith, 72, of Denton is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Prentiss Dwayne Clark, 76, of Fort Worth is 10 a.m. today at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Braxton Lunsford, 1 month old of Azle, is 11 a.m. today at Curtis Cemetery in Weatherford. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Jerry E. Rawle, 82, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Whitesboro. Family visitation is 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.