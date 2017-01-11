Wednesday, January 11, 2017

KING LEAVING ALVORD — Alvord High School Principal Dr. Rhett King has accepted the principal’s job at Northwest ISD’s John M. Tidwell Middle School in Fort Worth. According to an NISD press release, King previously worked as an assistant principal at Northwest High School and has more than 21 years of education experience. His last day at Alvord is Friday. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

FIRE DANGER — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of north Texas, including Wise County, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today. Sustained south winds of 20-30 miles per hour are expected along with gusts in excess of 35 mph at times. With drought-like conditions in our county, the area is at an elevated risk for wildfires, according to Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard. He is asking that residents hold off on outdoor burning for a few days until conditions improve. Area fire departments have already had to fight large grass fires this week, including a 170-acre fire Monday in northwest Wise County. Read more in the midweek Messenger.

SISSIES BLAST GAINESVILLE — Abbi Hatton scored 21 points as the Bridgeport Sissies beat Gainesville 78-38 in their first game back in their old gym. Bridgeport teams will play their remaining home games in the gym they used prior to 2011 because of flood damage to the main gym. Other scores: Boys— Northwest 62, Aledo 46; Jacksboro 53, Boyd 50; Holliday 61, Paradise 52; Slidell 80, Prairie Valley 49; Forestburg 60, Alvord 57. Girls — Northwest 55, Aledo 41; Decatur 38, Sanger 34; Bridgeport 78, Gainesville 38; Paradise 56, Holliday 43; Jacksboro 47, Boyd 37; Alvord 49, Poolville 19; Era 57, Chico 31; Slidell 46, Prairie Valley 12.

JUST A TEST — The City of Decatur will test storm sirens at noon today, weather permitting.

COALITION MEETING — The Wise County Community Coalition will hold a town hall meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at St. Johns Baptist Church. The topic will be Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy. The public is welcome. Call Mike Bell at 940-627-9082.

RETIREMENT RECEPTION — There will be a retirement reception honoring Connie Shawn of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office 3-5 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Visitors Center, 106 S. Trinity St. Shawn served at the extension office in Wise County for 18 years.

ATHLETIC BOOSTER FUNDRAISER — The Bulldog Athletic Booster Club will have a fundraiser Friday in the Alvord High School cafeteria to celebrate the beginning of district basketball play. Dinner will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. Basketball T-shirts will be for sale, and there will be a dessert silent auction.

FUNERALS — Service for Gary Templeton of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur. FUNERAL for Mays Fuqua, 93, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton at 2 p.m. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Craig Talley, 60, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Preskitt Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kaely Ashton Beaver, 17, of Alvord is 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur with burial at Jonestown Cemetery in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Callie David, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at the Ramada Inn in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Carl Glenn Chapman, 73, of Decatur is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Donald Rogers, 78, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for William Smith, 64, of Waco, formerly of Runaway Bay, is 10 a.m. Saturday at Jones-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Ron Andrews, 81, of Rhome is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview.