Wednesday, February 22, 2017

KING FILES BILL FOR COLLEGE REPRESENTATION – A bill has been filed to create two board positions from Wise County on the Weatherford College board of trustees. State Rep. Phil King filed House Bill 2194 just before noon Tuesday, during Wise County Legislative Days. The bill states that the commissioners court of any county in which a Weatherford College branch campus is located and which imposes a maintenance tax will appoint two members to serve on the board. Under HB 2194, members would serve two-year terms and could be appointed to successive terms. They would be allowed to vote on any issue that pertains to the entire college district, but not participate in decision-making that involves the imposition of a tax or issues that only affect the junior college district in Parker County. Board President Frank Martin said Tuesday afternoon he didn’t know the bill had been filed. “I haven’t read it yet,” he said. “I have no comment at this time.” A full story is featured in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

DECATUR HOUSE FIRE – Decatur, Alvord and Paradise Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur around noon Tuesday. The fire departments arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s attached garage. No one was injured in the blaze. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not available as of Update’s press deadline.

SLIDELL BOOKS TRIP TO REGIONALS – Sophomore Bailey Meyer had 17 points and Kayler Talamantes scored 11, as Slidell defeated Saltillo 44-37 at Trenton High School in the Class 1A Region III quarterfinal to clinch its first trip to a regional tournament since 2012. Slidell will play Lipan at 7 p.m. Friday in Mansfield.

DECATUR WINS IN OVERTIME – Decatur senior Parker Hicks hit a pair of free throws with 6.7 seconds left to force overtime. In the extra period, Bryce Elder hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run as Decatur beat Dallas Pinkston 66-62 for the 4A Region II bi-district title. Parker Hicks scored 35 points and grabbed 13 boards. Wilson Hicks had 17 points and Bryce Elder 12. Bridgeport rallied to get within eight after being down 22 at the start of the fourth quarter. Dallas Carter went on to beat the Bulls 70-48. Justin Meyers had 22 points. Northwest took down Sherman 78-68 to win a 5A Region I bi-district title. In 2A Region II, Chico fell to Tom Bean 49-31.

DECATUR SOCCER MOVES INTO FIRST – The Decatur boys soccer team beat Wichita Falls Hirschi 3-0 Tuesday to move into first place in 3-4A. Bridgeport beat Burkburnett 3-2.

SLIDELL BOYS SET AREA GAME – The Slidell Greyhounds will open the Class A Region III playoffs with an area game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Trenton against Sulphur Bluff.

BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER – The Bridgeport Class of 2021 will hold a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Friday at the Bridgeport Middle School gym. Registration is 5 to 5:45 p.m., and the first game will immediately follow registration. Entry fee is $100 per team and a $2 spectator fee. It will include a number of age divisions, including adult. Call Corey at 817-437-9709 or email corey@fsbwise.com.

ROCK RACING – Bridgeport’s Northwest OHV Park is hosting the Southern Rock Racing Series Friday and Saturday. SRRS is a high paced rock crawling and hill climbing known as “rock bouncing.” Cost is $25 per day or $50 for both days. Trails will also be open both days for open trail riding of off-road vehicles. Call 940-683-3480.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Historical Society meets at noon Thursday in the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Dale Ellison will discuss his work cleaning up and restoring several old cemeteries in our area. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. today.

FUNERALS – Services for Louis W. Gage, 67, and William Davenport, 88, both of Decatur and Terry Kent, 56, are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Hugh Franklin “Mac” McCrary, 82, of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Timothy Don East Barger, 20, of Decatur is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Dr. Marvin W. Polson, 89, of Paradise. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joyce Witty, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. today at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Vanita Jeanette Coffee Sain, 80, formerly of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Christie Littrell, 43, of Haslet is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Krystal Underhill Wilkins, 31, of Grapevine is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

GRAVESIDE service for Louise Hyles Russell, 88, of Boyd is 3 p.m. Saturday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Boyd.