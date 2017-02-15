Wednesday, February 15, 2017

PICKUP CRASHES INTO TREE, DRIVER SERIOUSLY INJURED – A 31-year-old Bowie man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his pickup left the roadway and struck a tree on Farm Road 51 south of Decatur. Department of Public Safety Trooper Carson Bening said the driver was traveling southbound on FM 51 at 6 a.m. and likely fell asleep. His Chevrolet Z71 left the roadway near South Meadows Drive and struck a tree on the east side of the road. He was transported by Wise County EMS to Wise Health System in Decatur and was flown from there to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Bening had not released the driver’s name prior to Update going to press.

CHICO TRUSTEES CALL BOND – Chico ISD board members voted Monday to place a $1.8 million 10-year bond on the May ballot to fund several facilities and transportation projects. If passed, $195,000 will cover security upgrades on all campuses, $530,000 is anticipated to purchase four buses and other vehicles, $750,000 will fund ADA compliance and renovations at the baseball and softball fields, $60,000 will pay for cost-saving LED lighting in the middle school and high school gyms and $265,000 is directed toward miscellaneous projects, including irrigation repairs, maintenance shop renovations, carpet replacement, equipment and asphalt at the football parking lot. The projected tax increase is 5.25 cents per $100 valuation, raising the price for the average Chico ISD homeowner by $4 monthly, based on a $116,398 home. Superintendent Don Elsom said the district will only sell the bonds if Texas’ ASATR funding program is eliminated. Chico receives an estimated $1 million from the program and Elsom said the school will find other ways to fund the project if the funding is kept in place.

DECATUR LADY EAGLES FALL – Hannah Dunning scored 21 in her final game, but the Decatur Lady Eagles’ comeback fell short in a 48-43 loss to Wilmer-Hutchins in bi-district. Carrollton Ranchview held off Bridgeport 46-31. Lindsay topped Alvord 34-26.

THREE WIN DISTRICT TITLES – Decatur, Northwest and Slidell won district titles Tuesday. Decatur crushed Sanger 89-38 to win a share of the 9-4A crown with Argyle. Northwest held off Brewer 44-43 to win the 6-5A title. Slidell beat Forestburg 57-51 to win the 21-A crown. Bridgeport beat Gainesville 74-41. Boyd lost to Nocona 75-45.

RAINFALL TOTALS – Rainfall totals since 7:30 a.m. yesterday include 0.20 of an inch in Bridgeport, 0.17 in Decatur and 0.05 in Rhome. It should be sunny today with a high of 56.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services-WIC will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The office will reopen 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Call 940-627-5796 to set up an appointment. For breastfeeding help call 972-989-1042.

LUPUS SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise County Lupus Support Group meets 7 p.m. Saturday at Wise Health System West Campus. Call 940-210-2919.

DAR MEETING – The John B. Denton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Speaker is Kay Durham Lee, who will make a presentation on DAR schools. Call Cecily Pegues at 817-528-8412.

HEALTH FAIR – Register now to reserve a space to exhibit at the Tenth Annual Wise County Health Fair March 25 at the Decatur Civic Center. Exhibitors can download the registration form with all instructions at wisecountyunitedway.org. Registration fees are due by March 16.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Troy Cheek, 77, of Rhome is 3 p.m. today at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for James Cash, 81, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Thursday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-9 tonight at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Leon Jackson, 79, of Fort Worth is 11 a.m. Friday at Walters Cemetery in Walters, Okla. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Keith “Pat” Troutwine, 43, of Decatur is 1 p.m. today at Alvord Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Shirley J. Duncan, 81, of Runaway Bay is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.