Wednesday, February 1, 2017

ARGYLE UPENDS DECATUR – Argyle held Decatur to just 13 points after halftime in a 50-37 victory to create a tie atop 9-4A. Wilson Hicks had 14 points for Decatur. Chisholm Trail handed Northwest its first 6-5A loss 56-54. Other results: Boys – Bridgeport 71, Sanger 37; City View 63, Boyd 31; Henrietta 48, Paradise 44; Chico 36, Alvord 30. Girls – Northwest 42, Chisholm Trail 36; Argyle 73, Decatur 11; Bridgeport 37, Sanger 35; Boyd 65, City View 40; Paradise 53, Henrietta 43; Alvord 60, Chico 38.

WELLNESS CLINIC OPENS – Wise Health System’s urgent care center in Bridgeport will close today as a Wise Health Clinics wellness clinic with urgent care services opens today. Paul Aslin, the chief operating officer and vice president of Wise Health Clinics, said the urgent and primary care clinic on Doctors’ Hospital Drive didn’t receive enough visits to justify an urgent care clinic. Wise Health Clinics Wellness Care, at 2202 U.S. 380 Suite 110 in Bridgeport, will provide urgent care and take walk-ins, but the primary focus of the clinic will be Medicare annual wellness visits. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

JANUARY WEATHER – Wise County received 2.66 inches of rainfall in January, which is above the average of 1.83 inches for the month. Temperatures in the month ranged from a high of 80 on Jan. 24 to a low of 12 on Jan. 7.

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY – Several Wise County athletes will ink letters of intent to play in college today. Northwest’s Gavin Holmes will sign with Baylor and Caden McDonald with San Diego St. to play football. Boyd’s Reece Jordan is signing to play at Texas State. Decatur’s Payton McAlister is inking with Florida Tech and Terry Lee Hogan with Missouri Valley College.

GT NOMINATIONS – The Gifted and Talented nomination period at Slidell ISD is today through Feb. 15. Submit any student nominations to Angie McCormick at amccormick@slidellisd.net or contact call her at 940-466-3118 ext. 224.

YOUNG PROGRESSIVES – The Wise County Democrats’ Young Progressives Meeting “First Friday at Fuzzy’s” is 7 p.m. Friday at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Decatur.

GIRLS SOFTBALL – The Decatur Girls Softball Association signups are 2-4 p.m. Feb. 5 and 11 at Renshaw Park in Decatur for ages 7 to 14. T-ball signups are for ages 5 and 6. Pay with cash or check. Bring a copy of the child’s birth certificate.

YOUTH FAIR QUEEN CONTEST – The 2017 Wise County Youth Fair Queen Contest will be held on Monday, Feb. 27. Applications are due this Saturday. Visit the Wise County Youth Fair Inc. website for an application and more information on what to submit. Call Susan Williams at 940-627-4565.

FUNERALS – Service for Stephan Ruban, 45, of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for James Ray Armstrong, 68, is 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Womens Building at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur.

SERVICE for Jack Darwin Watts, 80, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Lou Ellen Lum, 85, formerly of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport with burial at Lonestar Cemetery in Chico. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Patricia Anne Pool, 70, of New Fairview is 1 p.m. today at Fairview Cemetery in Rhome. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Sandra June Tracy, 72, of Decatur is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ramon Gomez, 73, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Pascual Lopez, 76, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday with rosary said at 7 p.m. at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur.