Wednesday, August 9, 2017

BAILEY ANNOUNCES RUN FOR JP 4 – Todd Bailey of Paradise announced he will run for Precinct 4 justice of the peace in 2018. The retired federal air marshal will be on the March 6 Republican primary ballot. “If elected to this office, I will serve the citizens of this precinct and county with compassion, respect, patience, honor, integrity and ethics,” he said. “I will do whatever is possible to help the precinct and county to become a better place to live and raise our children.” Bailey, who is also a U.S. Army veteran and former Bridgeport police officer, said he has the heart of a public servant. “We are all put here on earth with a purpose from God. I believe my purpose is to serve and protect the public,” he said. Read more about Bailey in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands today.

BRIDGEPORT SWEEPS PARADISE – Kristen Grooms buried four of her team-best seven kills in the third set as the Bridgeport Sissies completed the sweep of Paradise (0-1) in the season opener. Bridgeport (1-0) won 26-24, 25-22, 25-19. Harley Mayfield led the Paradise attack with eight kills. The Decatur Lady Eagles (0-1) dropped their season opener on the road Tuesday to Lake Dallas in four games. Lake Dallas won 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20. Autumn Finney led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills. Satasha Kostelecky added seven kills, four blocks and five aces. Madison Lowery turned in five kills and three blocks. In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Region II bi-district match, the Chico Lady Dragons (1-0) took down Collinsville in four games, 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14. Jessica Byers turned in a huge effort with 20 kills. The Boyd Lady Yellowjackets dropped the first set to Sanger before getting on track Tuesday. The Lady Yellowjackets (1-0) won the final three games to take the match, 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-23. The Northwest Lady Texans started the season with a four-set win over Mansfield. Northwest (1-0) won 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.

ALVORD WATERMELON FESTIVAL – The Alvord Watermelon Festival is Friday and Saturday at Elm Creek Park. Friday’s events will include the Mike Watts Fish Fry at 6 p.m., washer tournament at 7 p.m. followed by a concert by the Monty Dawson Band. Saturday’s events include a pageant, judging of the barbecue cookoff, a corhnole tournament at 4 p.m. and karaoke at 7 p.m. The Alvord Veterans will provide a concession stand all day Saturday. The event will also feature a variety of vendors. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Alvord Area Veterans. Contact the following: cookers, Debra at 940-389-1656; vendors, Gay at 940-393-5007; washer and cornhole tournaments, Casey at 940-393-6331; pageant, Christy at 940-393-2938.

POLICE EXPLORERS FUNDRAISER – The Decatur Police Explorers will hold a fundraiser 4-9 p.m. today at Panda Express in Decatur with 20 percent of sales being donated to the Explorer post. Show a paper or digital copy of the flyer at checkout. Flyers are available at the police department or the Decatur Police Department Facebook page.

JUST A TEST – The City of Decatur will test its storm sirens at noon today, weather permitting.

BIKE RALLY – The Eighter from Decatur Bike Rally is Saturday at Decatur Municipal Airport. Registration is at 6 a.m., and the ride starts at 7. Riders can also register online at raceentry.com. Cost is $35 for early registration and $40 on race day. Proceeds benefit Raquel’s Wings. Lunch will be provided for riders. Call 214-354-2556.

OPEN STUDIO – The Wise County Messenger’s Joe Duty will open his studio to the public 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Bring your own camera and your kids to try out back-to-school portraits in a studio setting. Duty will be on hand to provide advice. Call 817-999-3141. The studio is located in the southeast corner of the Wise County Messenger building, off East Pecan Street.

BACK TO SCHOOL ISSUE – The midweek Messenger features back to school information, including features on the Gear Up event and new administrators, lists of new teachers and information about back-to-school events, school day hours and meal prices.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Cheryl J. Morgan, 68, of Decatur is 3 p.m. Sunday at Community Church in Decatur. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Chapel at Jones-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ninfa Lopez, 37, of Chico is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at the Mexican Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Lillian Laverne Foster, 85, of Richardson is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.