Wednesday, August 16, 2017

REWARD OFFERED FOR SHOOTING INFORMATION – Crime Stoppers of Wise County is offering a $2,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for a double shooting in Alvord last week. Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to collect evidence in the case to determine who shot 17-year-old Rhett Barclay and 41-year-old Brent Dixon at a home in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight in the early morning hours of Aug. 7. Both victims were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital with what Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin described as non-life-threatening injuries. To report information to Crime Stoppers, call 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477 24 hours a day. You will remain anonymous.

MILK RECALLED FROM LOCAL DAIRY – Raw milk from K-Bar Dairy in Paradise has tested positive for the Brucella bacteria, prompting a recall by the Texas Department of State Health Services. According to a health alert issued by the DSHS Monday, a Texas resident tested positive for Brucella after consuming raw milk purchased from K-Bar. The DSHS advised that people who have consumed the milk since June 1 are at the highest risk of contracting Brucellosis. “Consumers are advised not to consume any raw milk products from K-Bar Dairy that are still in their possession and to discard it,” according to the health alert. Kimberly Lambert, co-owner of K-Bar Dairy, said milk samples have been sent off for testing to try to locate the exact source of the bacteria, and it could take until the end of the month to get the results.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL – Students from a couple of Wise County schools will head back to the classroom today. It’s the first day of school for Decatur and Slidell. Be sure to watch for buses and pay attention to school zone speed limits.

MOBILE CONSULATE COMES TO BRIDGEPORT – The Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas will be hosting its “Mobile Consulate” program Wednesday and Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport. The consulate is offering marriage license, passport, birth certificate and voter card processing services from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make appointments by calling 1-877-639-4835 or online at citas.sre.gob.mx. Without an appointment, the consulate will not process your documents. FUMC is located at 608 17th Street.

CONSULADO SOBRE RUEDAS – El Consulado General de México informa que a partir del 16 al 17 de agosto se ofrecerá el servicio de “Consulado Sobre Ruedas” en la ciudad de Bridgeport en el First United Method Church, 608 17th St., de 8 a.m. a 1 p.m. Se les recuerda que podrán realizar sus citas al 1-877-639-4835 o via web citas.sre.gob.mx. Recuerda que si no tiene una cita programada previamente, no podrá tramitar su documento. Se ofrecerán los servicios de matrículas consulares, pasaportes, actas de nacimiento y credencial para votar INE.

WISE COUNTY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS SWEEP NIGHT – All six Wise County volleyball teams picked up wins Tuesday night. Satasha Kostelecky put down eight kills with six blocks in Decatur’s 25-13, 27-25, 25-18 win over Fossil Ridge. Oakley O’Dell finished with 19 kills in the Northwest Lady Texans’ 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 win over Arlington Lamar. Jordyn Todd buried 21 kills in Boyd’s 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 victory over Godley. Gracie Barnett led the Lady Panthers with 14 kills and 17 digs to go along with 10 aces in Paradise’s 21-25, 25-17, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8 win over Poolville. The Bridgeport Sissies beat Azle 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23. The Chico Lady Dragons took down Savoy in three games, 25-9, 25-7. 25-14. The Alvord Lady Bulldogs came back after dropping the first set to take the next three and beat Forestburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12. Kinly Walker buried nine kills with 18 digs.

TAX RATE CUT – The Decatur Water Board Tuesday voted to recommend a one-cent cut in the tax rate of the Wise County Water Supply District. If approved the new rate will be 11.75 cents per $100 valuation. The water supply district purchases water from Tarrant Regional Water District for the City of Decatur. City Manager Brett Shannon said increases in property values in the district make the rate cut possible. The water district collects taxes only for debt retirement. The district owns the city pumps at Lake Bridgeport, the pipeline connecting the lake to the Decatur and the water treatment plant. The district will have a public hearing on the tax rate and the proposed $1.5 million budget on Aug. 30.

BOYD PROPOSES LOWER TAX RATE – Boyd City Council voted Tuesday to propose a tax rate of 55.4 cents per $100 valuation, 6 cents lower than last year’s rate. If the city had kept the 2016-2017 rate of 61.9 cents per $100 valuation, the citizens could have called for a rollback election. The 55.4 cent rate keeps Boyd under the rollback threshold. City Administrator Greg Arrington explained that although the proposed rate will raise $37,000 less in property taxes, that difference should be made up in sales taxes. For more on the meeting, see the weekend Messenger.

STROKE SUPPORT GROUP – The Stroke Overcomers Support Group will have their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Wise Health System building, 2000 S. FM 51, Decatur. This group is designed to assist stroke survivors and their families with hope and information. Dick Gilley will speak to the group about diabetes. Call Dennis McCreary, 817-307-9588 or Casey Rauschuber, 940-626-2457.

MOVIE SHOWING – The Wise County Veterans Group will show the movie “Flight of the Intruder” at the Arcadia theater in Bridgeport at 6 p.m. Thursday. The movie recounts the aerial action during the Vietnam War. Admission is free and open to the general public as well as veterans.

50TH CLASS REUNION – The Chico Class of 1967 will hold its 50th Class Reunion 5 p.m. Friday at Julio’s Restaurant on the Chico Square.

FUNERALS – Service for Joe Haworth, 80, of Chico is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

VISITATION for Linda Orr, 68, of Boyd is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.

SERVICE for Gene Trimble, 78, of Azle will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Margarete Fowler, 89, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL for Mary Ella Weaver Marshall, 83, of Alvord is 6 p.m. today at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur with graveside service at Levelland City Cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Gerald A. Borsheim, 85 of Rhome is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Ledger Paul Slimp, infant son of Jody and Morgan Slimp of Alvord, is 10 a.m. today at Alvord Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Mary Wampole, 64, of Arlington is 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Chapel at Jones-Decatur.