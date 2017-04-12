Wednesday, April 12, 2017

MISSING TEEN DEATH – The body of a missing Newark teenager was found Tuesday afternoon in Newark. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said Bryan Chaffin, 18, had not been seen since he left his home last Friday morning. Yesterday, sheriff’s deputies searching the Newark area found Chaffin’s body near the railroad tracks. Akin said the case is being treated as a questionable death. He added that it appears Chaffin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BULLS PLAY IN STATE SEMIFINAL – The Bridgeport Bulls soccer team will play in the 4A semifinal at 6:30 p.m. today against Progreso in Georgetown. With a victory, the Bulls would advance to Friday’s state championship game against Kilgore or Houston Washington. Follow live updates of tonight’s match on Twitter @wcmsports.

FERNANDEZ HELPS EAGLES PAST BULLS – Decatur freshman Eddie Fernandez drove in two runs and made a key defensive play in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over Bridgeport Tuesday. Other scores: Baseball – Muenster 18, Alvord 3; Holliday 3, Boyd 0; Northwest 12, Boswell 2. Softball – Decatur 14, Bridgeport 6; Holliday 12, Boyd 2; Boswell 1, Northwest 0; Paradise 18, Nocona 0.

IRION WINS 9-4A TITLE – Bridgeport’s Brooke Irion shot even par in the second round to secure a five-shot victory at the 9-4A tournament Tuesday at Robson Ranch. Bridgeport finished second as team and will advance to regionals. Katie Hudson took third with rounds of 81 and 83. The Decatur boys finished third, 18 strokes out of second place. Dayne Chapman earned a regional spot as the top medalist not on an advancing team with rounds of 75 and 83.

9-4A TRACK – The 9-4A track and field championships resume today with the running finals at 5 p.m. in Argyle.

SENIOR CARE EGG HUNT – Senior Care in Bridgeport will hold an Easter egg hunt 4:30 p.m. Friday for kids up to age 10. Hot dogs will be served.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT – Friend Frenzy Girls Night Out, hosted by Bridgeport Main Street, is 5-8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Bridgeport. Merchants will have sales, drinks and desserts. Look for the pink balloons for participating merchants. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

HOLIDAY CLOSING – The Wise County Animal Shelter will be closed Friday and Saturday in observance of Easter. It will reopen at normal hours Monday.

PBR CHALLENGE TICKETS – Tickets for the 2017 J.W. Hart PBR Challenge Saturday, June 3 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in Decatur are now on sale at wcchallenger.org.

BAKE SALE – The Boyd High School Rodeo Team will hold a bake sale 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at First Financial Bank in Boyd and from 4 until they sell out at Lowe’s Market.

CLUB SCHOLARSHIPS – Decatur Junior Woman’s Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships to Decatur High School seniors. It includes an essay about community service and two teacher recommendation letters. It is not GPA based. The application is available at the high school and must be postmarked on or before April 17.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services WIC will be closed today in honor of Good Friday. The office will reopen 7 a.m. Monday, April 17. Call 940-627-5796 to schedule an appointment. For breastfeeding questions or breast pump issuance, call 972-989-1042.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Richard Phillips, 93, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Irene C. Sanderson, 97, of Newark is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Newark Church of Christ with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICES for Curtis A. West, 73, of Runaway Bay and Charles Loftis, 72, of Chico are pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.