WCSO investigates overnight shooting in Alvord

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of two people in Alvord early Monday morning.

Sheriff Lane Akin said deputies responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of North Wickham Street around midnight and found two men with gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Akin said one of the men had one gunshot wound while the other had multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims — identified as Rhett Barclay, 17, and Brent Dixon, 41 — were transported by Wise County EMS to Denton Regional Hospital where they remained late Monday morning. Akin said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Crime scene investigators were continuing to collect evidence and interview witnesses late Monday morning to try to find out why the shooting took place and who is responsible.

“At the outset, it looks like a night time burglary, but we’ll keep all options on the table,” Akin said.

Officers did arrest one other person at the house — Jessica Greer, 18 — for possession of methamphetamine as well as warrants out of Denton County.