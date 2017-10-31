Tuesday, October 31, 2017

SMITH SWORN IN AS DISTRICT JUDGE – More than 100 people packed the 271st district courtroom at the Wise County Courthouse Monday to see Decatur attorney Brock Smith sworn in as district judge. Smith was appointed last week by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill the vacancy left when Judge John Fostel died in June. “I appreciate one and all who have shown up today. It truly means a lot to me,” Smith said. “I know we’ll always be mindful of the circumstances under which this has taken place, and I know that we will never forget the great judge that we had in Judge John Fostel.” Smith added it was an honor to be chosen for the position by Gov. Greg Abbott, and he hoped to have the 271st courtroom named for Fostel. Read more about Smith and the appointment in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – Trinity Vinzant buried eight kills and Autumn Finney seven as Decatur swept North Hills 25-7, 25-9, 25-10. Decatur moves on to play Melissa at 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco Heritage. The Alvord Lady Bulldogs fell to Valley View 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. Kinly Walker had nine kills for Alvord. Chico starts the playoffs tonight against Collinsville in a 2A Region II bi-district match at Gainesville. Boyd takes on Tolar at 8 p.m. at Aledo in a 3A Region I bi-district match.

COOL AND RAINY TODAY – It will be a chilly and wet Halloween today with a high of 52 degrees and a 60 percent chance of storms this afternoon. Rain chances decrease tonight just in time for trick or treating.

DECATUR SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS – Decatur Spirit of Christmas applications are now available at the Decatur Public Library. Applications are due back Nov. 13. Donations may be made at DATCU or First State Bank. The campaign has a fundraising goal of $13,000 by Dec. 1.

PLAY DATE – Chico Public Library’s final Family Place Play Date of the year is 11 a.m.-noon today. This week’s guests are from Fit-N-Wise Pediatric. For infants and toddlers 0-3 years and their caregivers, Family Place Play Dates encourage discovery and social development through child-directed play. For more information or to reserve a spot, call Michelle at 940-644-2330.

TRUNK OR TREAT – Morris Memorial Methodist Church in Chico will hold Trunk or Treat at 6 tonight inside the church fellowship hall. It will include a bounce house, hot dogs, popcorn and candy.

MUSEUM FUNDRAISER – A group of local actors will perform a one-act play, “Eight Days in Paradise,” 6 p.m. Saturday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium at the Wise County Heritage Museum in Decatur. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. The play depicts the eight days Oklahoma oilman Charles Urschel spent in a rural farmhouse owned by the Shannon family near Paradise in 1933. He was bound, blindfolded and chained as he awaited his fate during a kidnapping plot carried out by Machine Gun Kelly, Albert Bates and Kathryn Kelly. Tickets may be purchased at the Heritage museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Saturday, at the Paradise museum 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday, at Hometown Tees on Texas 114 in Paradise and online at paradisehistoricalsociety.org/eight-days-paradise/. Proceeds benefit the Paradise Museum.

BLOOD DRIVE – Wise Health System will host a Carter BloodCare blood drive 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot. For information call Shonna Samuel at 940-626-0167.

EXTENDED HOURS VOTING – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election continues with polls open extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the four early voting locations in Wise County: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. On Monday, 36 early votes were cast.

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK – Slidell’s annual Halloween in the Park is tonight in downtown Slidell. It includes a haunted hayride, trunk or treating, free food and refreshments. Vote for best trunk or treat, which begins at 6 p.m. and Haunted Hayride starts at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Slidell First Baptist Church and Greenwood/Slidell Volunteer Fire Department.

SUIT UP AND SAY BOO – Bridgeport Main Street and the Halsell Street Merchants will hold the annual Suit Up and Say Boo event 5-6 p.m. today in downtown Bridgeport. Show off your Halloween costumes while you trick-or-treat with the Halsell Street merchants. Mayor Randy Singleton will lead everyone down the sidewalks beginning at 5 p.m. at the Arcadia Theatre, 1009 Halsell St. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Larry Cox, 70, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Monday at Speedway Christian Fellowship in Justin. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Laverna Standefur, 76, of Boyd and Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome are pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Ruby Solomon, 88, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

FUNERAL for Windell Lamance, 91, of Boyd is 10 a.m. Thursday at Garvin United Methodist Church with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Terry Costa, 66, of Justin will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Norma Jean Allison, 76, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Church in Decatur.