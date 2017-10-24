Tuesday, October 24, 2017

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING – A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting north of Chico overnight. Sheriff Lane Akin said his office received numerous calls between 9 a.m. Monday and 2 a.m. this morning from a 63-year-old resident who lives on Texas 101 north of Chico claiming he was continually seeing people with flashlights and guns outside his home. Deputies responded each time and spoke with the man, identified as Terry Cross, and found no one around. On the fourth call, Cross came outside with a rifle and fired a shot. He pointed the weapon toward a deputy who returned fire and struck Cross in the hand and abdomen. He was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton with what Akin described as non-life-threatening injuries. Cross’ wife had suffered facial wounds unrelated to the shooting and was flown to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. Akin said she was expected to be released from the hospital soon. A 40-year-old son in the home was not injured. Akin said a Texas Ranger is investigating the incident.

RUNNERS QUALIFY FOR STATE – Wise County will send 29 runners to the UIL cross country championships Nov. 4. The Boyd Yellowjackets, Bridgeport Bulls and Decatur Lady Eagles qualified as teams for state. The Lady Eagles finished second in the 4A Region II race led by Taylor Butler’s sixth-place finish. With Salvador Garcia taking fifth in the 4A Region II boys 5K, the Bulls took fourth. In the Region I 3A race, Boyd finished third behind the seventh-place finish of Connor Richardson. Individual qualifiers include: Alvord’s Colton Parker, Paradise’s Matthew Eisen, Bridgeport’s Marisol Fraga, Decatur’s Matthew Ashmore and Gabe Embree, Northwest’s Jacob Webster and Carson Hughes and Slidell’s Hunter Horner.

TUESDAY VOLLEYBALL – The Decatur Lady Eagles face Argyle in a showdown for second place in 9-4A at Decatur at 6 p.m. The 8-3A champion Boyd Lady Yellowjackets close the regular season at Paradise. Chico will play host to Graford for senior night. Bridgeport takes on Gainesville. Alvord faces Graford. Northwest battles Eaton.

RAYCO STILL MISSING – Sheriff Lane Akin said Rayco, the WCSO K-9 partner who went missing in Saturday night’s storms, has still not been located. He said after days of intensive searching, searching efforts will be scaled back today. “We hope he will come home or someone finds him,” Akin said. Rayco, a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd, was last seen in the area of Farm Road 1655 north of Weatherford College Wise County. If you think you see him, call dispatch at 940-627-5971.

EXTENDED HOURS VOTING – Early voting for the Nov. 7 election continues today with polls open extended hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the four early voting locations in Wise County: the Wise County Elections Office, 200 S. Trinity St. in Decatur; Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm; the Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave.; and the Bridgeport Law Enforcement Center, 1000 Thompson St. On Monday, 64 early votes were cast.

PUBLIC SAFETY FALL FESTIVAL – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold its annual Public Safety Fall Festival event 6-8 tonight at the Wise County Fairgrounds on Farm Road 51 South in Decatur. The event will include local police departments, Wise County Emergency Medical Services, game wardens, Explorers of Wise County and fire departments. There will be food, music and games. Admission is free.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. (Note: the time change for this month only.) This group works to educate people about the sovereignty, security and self-sufficiency of Texas, and promotes its eventual independence. Anyone who wishes to learn more is invited. The group will discuss the new plans of the organization to work within the political system to further the goal of Texas Independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or go to freedomtexas.org.

MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID COURSE – The Newark Public Library will host an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid course provided by certified mental health first aid trainers from the Helen Farabee Center at Wichita Falls 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. The course, breakfast, lunch and materials are provided for free. This course is designed for persons who would like to provide initial help to someone who may be experiencing symptoms of mental illness or are in crisis. The course gives people specific tools designed to help friends, family, colleagues or others in their community. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, contact the Newark Public Library Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. by calling 817-489-2224 or email library@newarktexas.com.

FUNERALS – Funeral for Jo Ann Gann, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

MEMORIAL service for Bill Gholson, 74, of Bridgeport is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cundiff Baptist Church on 1810 in Jack County. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Robert “Hottie” Lee, 71, of Decatur is pending.