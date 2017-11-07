Tuesday, November 7, 2017

ELECTION DAY – Polls opened at 7 a.m. today and will remain open until 7 p.m. The ballot includes seven Texas constitutional amendment propositions, Paradise city and school elections and a Wise County Water Supply District proposition in Decatur. Voting will take place at four consolidated locations: Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 22 will vote at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut in Decatur; Precincts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19 will vote at Assumption Catholic Church, 1305 S. Deer Park in Decatur; Precincts 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 will vote at Bridgeport Lions Hall, 1107 8th St. in Bridgeport; and Precincts 20, 23, 24, 25 and 27 will vote at Boyd Community Center, 420 E. Morton Ave. in Boyd. Local election results will be posted as they are available tonight at WCMessenger.com.

COOL TODAY, COLD TOMORROW – After an expected high of 56 today, tonight’s low temperature is expected to drop to 42 degrees. Overnight rain chances are 50 percent. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain.

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS – Decatur and Boyd will play region quarterfinal matches tonight. Boyd takes on Peaster at 6:30 in Jacksboro. Decatur faces rival Argyle at 7 at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club.

NEWARK VETERANS DAY PROGRAM – The Newark Public Library invites local and county residents to their annual Veteran’s Day Program at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Newark City Hall, 209 Hudson St. Guest speaker is Army veteran Sgt. Jordan Adams, a graduate from Boyd High School. Music will be provided by piano student Braden Nitka. Light refreshments will be served.

SPIRIT DEADLINE – Bridgeport Spirit of Christmas applications are due back today. Applications can be picked up at the Bridgeport Library during regular business hours.

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE – Boyd Lions Club Spirit of Christmas Applications are now available at all Boyd ISD schools and at Boyd City Hall. The program is designed to help struggling Boyd families provide their children with needed clothing and gifts for Christmas. Forms must be returned by Friday, Nov. 17 to qualify.

SOCK RUN – The Wise County Sock Run is Sunday. The motorcycle ride will start at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 109 N. State St. in Decatur, at 1 p.m., and the ride will try to visit all six nursing homes in Decatur and Bridgeport. Each rider is asked to bring at least one new package of socks to deliver to the residents. Call Jeff Honeycutt at 817-980-1981 or Bobby Slaughter at 940-393-2373.

INDOOR SOCCER – The Bridgeport Class of 2022 is hosting an indoor 5-on-5 soccer tournament Saturday at Bridgeport Middle School. Early registration is $75 per team for 6U through adult divisions. Call Eric Macias, 940-399-7314; or visit the Bridgeport Class of 2022 Facebook page.

BRISKET FUNDRAISER – Greenwood Masonic Lodge No. 779 will be selling cooked briskets for the Thanksgiving holiday. Order deadline is Nov. 15. Meat can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Greenwood Pavilion. Cost is $60. To place an order, call 940-255-2782, 817-992-4180 or 940-389-7334.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group meets 6 tonight at the old Fit-N-Wise building, 609 Medical Center Dr. in Decatur.

SUPPORT GROUP – The Wise Alzheimer’s Group meets 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group will show a DVD presentation of noted speaker Heather McKay’s presentation on how to communicate with someone who has Alzheimer’s at 6:15 p.m. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

FUNERALS – Service for Billy Williams, 22, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ashley Dawn Berrier, 32, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Joseph Jordan, 72, of Rhome is 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church in Boyd. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Karl “K.C.” Schoenthal, 54, of Paradise is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Flugencio S. Hernandez, 90, of Boyd is 1 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Harold Read, 89, of Paradise is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Paradise Cemetery.

FUNERAL for Eula Mae Cook, 93, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Friday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Lonnie Denman, 74, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 3.

SERVICE for Brian Eustace, 33, of Bridgeport is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise with burial at the Eastside Cemetery in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones-Bridgeport.