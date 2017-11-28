Tuesday, November 28, 2017

LIBRARY CLOSED FOLLOWING BREAK-IN – The Chico Public Library is temporarily closed following the second burglary in less than a month. In both instances, entry was made through the back door, damaging it. The door is currently boarded up, and the library can’t open until it’s repaired, said library Director Michelle Slonaker. “It’s discouraging,” she said. “If you’re going to break in somewhere why the library?” The latest incident occurred sometime during the Thanksgiving holiday between Wednesday and Saturday, according to Sheriff Lane Akin. Slonaker said in the first break-in, the library lost about $3,500 in stolen goods and damages. Akin declined to detail the losses in the latest incident since it’s still under investigation, but he did say a small safe was stolen. Read more and find out how you can help in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

CHRISTMAS OF HOPE – Wise Hope’s annual Christmas of Hope now has angels available for the community. This program helps children whose lives have been affected by domestic violence have a special Christmas. Angels are located at the Outreach office at 608 N. Business U.S. 81/287 in Decatur during regular office hours Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Call 940-626-4585.

SANTA COPS DEADLINE – The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for their Santa Cops program, but the deadline is today. Applications can be picked up at the police department, 1601 S. State St. in Decatur, or found online at decaturtx.org. Applicants must live in the city or have children enrolled in Decatur ISD schools. The program assists children ages newborn to 17 years old. Donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the police department through Friday, Dec. 15. Call Ashly DoByns at 940-393-0303 for more information.

COFFEE NETWORK – The Wise County Chamber of Commerce Monthly Coffee Network is 8-9 a.m. Wednesday at New Fairview City Hall, 999 Illinois Ave. A New Fairview official will be the speaker.

LIGHTED PARADE – The Lights on Halsell Christmas Parade is 6 p.m. Thursday in downtown Bridgeport. This year’s theme is “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Parade applications are available at Bridgeport City Hall or on the Bridgeport Main Street Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bportmainstreet/. Completed applications are due by noon today. To register or for more information, call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas meets 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St., in Decatur. This group promotes the sovereignty, security, self-sufficiency and eventual independence of Texas. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999, or visit freedomtexas.org.

ROAD CLOSURE – Texas 114 on the south side of Bridgeport will be completely shut down to all traffic from 9 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Work will be performed on the viaduct bridge. Detour information signs have been placed near the area where the road work will take place.

FIDDLE PERFORMANCE – The Bridgeport Public Library will have a guest performance by champion fiddle player Dale Morris 4 p.m. today. Morris has worked with artists such as Marty Robbins, Ray Price, Sons of the Pioneers, Johnny Rodriguez and many others. He currently operates a teaching studio in Boyd and will be demonstrating some of his teaching methods as well as performing. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

FUNERALS – Service for Bailie Christine Jackson-Samford, 25, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at County Line Cowboy Church in Sunset with burial at Sunset Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

SERVICE for John Haggard, 76, of Paradise is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.