Tuesday, November 14, 2017

BRIDGEPORT CANCELS ANNEXATION PLANS – Mayor Randy Singleton announced Monday that Bridgeport is no longer planning to annex any land. “The city of Bridgeport will not proceed with the annexation that has been considered through this time,” Singleton said during Monday night’s council meeting. “During this whole process we have listened to you, and we have laid out all of our options. Our staff has worked very hard to present to the council documents that show all sides of the annexation, but at the end of the day today, we think it’s in the best interest of the community to not proceed.” The city’s annexation plans, which originally included more than 1,300 acres of land along U.S. 380 and Texas 101, had already been scaled back due to protests from landowners. Now the city won’t be annexing any land, including the plots that landowners volunteered for annexation. A special meeting concerning annexation scheduled for Thursday has been canceled. Read more about Monday’s meeting in the midweek Wise County Messenger.

COURTROOM TO BE NAMED FOR FOSTEL – Wise County commissioners Monday approved naming the district courtroom in the Wise County Courthouse for the late Judge John H. Fostel. Fostel, who had served the 271st Judicial District since 1995, died suddenly last June. Decatur attorney Brock Smith was appointed to the bench Oct. 24 by Gov. Greg Abbott, and at Smith’s swearing in ceremony the new judge announced he would like the courtroom named for his predecessor.

BOYD ISD NAMES NEW PRESIDENT – After the resignation of Ernest Partin due to health concerns, Boyd ISD trustees appointed Bill Childress as their new president. Jason Hammon is the vice president and Trae Luttrell secretary. The board also set graduation for the Boyd High School Class of 2018 for 5 p.m. Monday, May 21 at UNT’s Coliseum in Denton.

PARADISE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Paradise Historical Society will hold it’s regular bi-monthly meeting 7 tonight at the Paradise United Methodist Church Annex. Jan Pierce will give a presentation on veteran George Beeson.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Public Library. Dale Ellison will present a program titled “Fixing Cemeteries and Finding Ghosts.” Ellison has spent thousands of hours repairing neglected cemeteries. The program is free for members and $5 for visitors.

HISTORICAL GROUPS MEET – The monthly Wise County Historical Society, Inc. meeting is noon Thursday, and the quarterly Wise County Historical Commission meeting is at 1 p.m. Thursday, both at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. The speaker this month will be Felix Alvarado, editor of the newspaper “Nuestra Voz de North Texas.” He will talk about his research on the early settlers from Mexico who settled in Wise County to find work in the Bridgeport Coal Mines. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

PARADE OF LIGHTS – The Decatur Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights is 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Entry is free, and forms are available at the Chamber office, 308 W. Main Street. Call 940-627-3107.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. Randy Singleton will speak on the importance of history.

TECH TRUCK TO BE RESCHEDULED – The Perot Tech Truck will not be at the Rhome Public Library today as previously scheduled. The visit will be rescheduled.

FUNERALS – Service for Kenneth Stone, 84, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

MASS of Christian burial for Karl “K.C.” Schoenthal, 54, of Paradise is 11 a.m. today at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Richland Hills with burial at DFW National Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Mark Hancock, 66, of Denton is 2 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church of Rosston with burial at Rosston Cemetery. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Dorotha Small, 96, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Julia Lynn Cox-Wilson, 61, of Chico is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Crafton Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL graveside for Belinda Hooper, 60, of Bridgeport is 3:15 p.m. Friday at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Bessie Bell Watson, 86, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur with burial to follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Henry “Hank” Tagle, 70, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones-Decatur.

FUNERAL for John Robert McCulley Jr., 46, of Chico is 11 a.m. today at Pleasant View Baptist Church with burial at Thomas Cemetery. DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton is handling arrangements.