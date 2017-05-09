Tuesday, May 9, 2017

RESIDENTS OPPOSE ANNEXATION – Several residents who live near a 163-acre parcel of land that is being considered for voluntarily annexation into the city of Decatur spoke out in opposition to the action during a public hearing yesterday. Jody Adams, on behalf of Wise County Consortium LLC, is requesting the land, located north of Farm Road 2264 east of U.S. 81/287, be annexed into the city for future industrial use. Local landowners expressed concerns, including traffic, noise and light pollution. A second public hearing will be held May 22.

BRIDGEPORT BAND BOOSTERS – Mighty Marching Maroon Band Boosters will have their monthly meeting 6 tonight in the Bridgeport High School band hall. All band parents, middle school and high school, are invited. The group will discuss the preparations for the final concert cook out on May 20 and officer vacancies for next year.

DECATUR BAND BOOSTERS – The Decatur Band Boosters meet 6 tonight at the Decatur High School band hall. The group will vote on officers for next year.

CHICO CHAMBER – The Chico Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting today at Julio’s Mexican Restaurant on the square. The executive board meets at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at noon, with the membership meeting to follow.

GIFT MAKING – Chico Public Library will host a Hand Prints for Mom program 1-5 p.m. Wednesday. It is a come and go opportunity for those wishing to create a special Mother’s Day gift. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330.

SPRING CONCERT – Wise Youth Strings Ensemble’s spring concert is 7-8 p.m. Thursday at The Stage, 1009 Halsell St., in Bridgeport. The free concert will feature senior and junior youth ensembles. Visit youthviolins.org.

BUTTERFIELD RODEO – The 2017 Karl Klement Butterfield Stage Days PRCA Rodeo is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Sunset Retreat and Wedding Arena, 691 Farm Road 920, outside Bridgeport. Tickets are $12. Children age 5 and younger are free. There is a concert featuring the 2,000 Mile Band following the Saturday night performance, free with your rodeo ticket.

IMMUNIZATION CLINIC – The Texas Department of State Health Services is having an immunization clinic 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. To be eligible, children must be American Indian, an Alaskan native, underinsured, no insurance or on Medicaid. Bring the child’s shot record and Medicaid card. CHIPS is not accepted. Call 940-665-9315, option 5.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center. John Bradshaw, a detective with the Texas Cattle Raisers Association, will be speaker.

FUNERALS – Mass of Christian burial for Nicholas Flusche, 26, of Muenster is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster. Rosary is 6:30 p.m. today at the church with a vigil at 7. Family visitation will follow the vigil at the church hall community center.

FUNERAL for Helen Yale, 73, of Alvord is 2 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Norman Dale Woodard, 71, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Thursday at Hess Cemetery in Altus, Okla. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for F. Robert Goynes, 67, of Chico is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8:30 p.m. Friday at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Leslie Faye Bailey, 48, of Terrell is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Debra Evrard, 56, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Thursday at Pope Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.