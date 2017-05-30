Tuesday, May 30, 2017

DECATUR CARES – Beginning today, Decatur Cares will once again provide food distribution to qualified applicants each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at Young Elementary School, 379 Buchanan Road, throughout the summer. The program is expected to serve more than 100 families this year, the most ever. Families who qualify for free or reduced lunch programs at school also qualify for the summer feeding program. Also, Decatur ISD is once again providing hot breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 18 and under each weekday from May 30 through Aug. 8 at Young Elementary. The school is able to offer that program through the Department of Agriculture.

AIR QUALITY ALERT – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for today, and the area includes Wise County. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.

RAINFALL REPORT – Weekend rainfall totals included 0.66 of an inch in Decatur and 0.4 in Rhome. Today’s high is expected to be 88 with light winds. Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday.

GRADUATION DAY – Northwest High School will hold graduation at 7 tonight at the University of North Texas in Denton.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – Starting today, the Decatur Public Library is having a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in grades K-2 can participate in the STEAM event at 2 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. for children in grades 3-5. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the library at 940-393-0290.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION – “PTAX 101 – How to Prepare for Your ARB Hearing” is 6 p.m. today at the Wise County Appraisal District office, 400 East Business 380, in Decatur. Additional programs are planned in the coming months to assist taxpayers with their questions. Call the Wise County Appraisal District at 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

SUMMER READING CLUB – Summer Reading Club at the Decatur Public Library is 10:30 a.m. and noon on Wednesdays. Children within the preschool to 5th grade age range are invited to the library for a different performer every week. The first event Wednesday is a magic show by Riot Acts Entertainment. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

BARBECUE DINNER – The Greenwood Masonic Lodge barbecue dinner starts at 3 p.m. Saturday at the pavilion in Greenwood. Cost is $10 per plate. Proceeds benefit Masonic charities.

CEMETERY MEETING – The Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery Association meets 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. A covered dish luncheon will follow. Call 940-627-2807.

COMMISSIONERS MEET TODAY – Wise County commissioners meet 9 a.m. today. They will discuss an appointment to the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board and the appointment of a local health authority. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the Wise County Courthouse. It is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MASS of Christian burial for Emilio Rodriguez, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Friday at St. Johns Catholic Church in Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport. Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Randy Carter, 65, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for David Joe “Pappy” Miles, 58, of Rhome is 11 a.m. Thursday at the Assembly of God Church in Rhome. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd.