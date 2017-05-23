Tuesday, May 23, 2017

PROPERTY OWNER ANGRY OVER ANNEXATION – Chris Fernihough expressed frustration with Decatur city staff at Monday night’s council meeting as he spoke against the annexation of his property, 2601 S. U.S. 81/287. His 4.28-acre tract is one of 14 the city has identified for involuntary annexation into the city and is the site of his businesses – Total Lawn Care, Wise Outdoor Power and a seasonal fireworks stand. Since last week’s city council meeting, Fernihough said he attempted to ask city staff questions regarding cost and requirements to bring his property up to code if it were annexed, but he claims they were uncooperative. During last night’s public hearing, he listed his concerns, which included the cost per linear foot for city sewer and water and the requirements of bringing a building up to code, particularly fire suppression and the cost associated with it. “My concern is by being annexed and by being held to your responsibility and your codes, it’s basically tying a boat anchor to my ankle and asking me to swim,” he said. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands tomorrow.

STORMS CAUSE DAMAGE IN SLIDELL – Slidell firefighters reported damage in their district from a storm that rolled through early Tuesday morning. An awning at Slidell Baptist Church reportedly collapsed onto a church bus at County Road 2822. There was damage on the Slidell ISD campus off Farm Road 455. A single-wide mobile home on County Road 2723 also sustained damage. Firefighters reported several downed trees and power lines along with power outages. Oncor reported 379 customers without power in Wise County. The storm moved into the area from Montague County shortly after midnight with winds in excess of 50 mph.

GOVERNOR SIGNS COLLEGE BILL – Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill yesterday giving Wise County voting representation on the board of Weatherford College. The law will allow the representative to participate in the board’s decision-making except in matters regarding the imposition of a tax and issues that only affects a campus in the junior college district. The Wise County representative will not count toward quorum or serve as an officer. The bill was originally proposed by State Rep. Phil King and sponsored in the Senate by State Sen. Craig Estes.

SUMMER READING CLUB – The Decatur Public Library is having a Summer Reading Club Kick-Off Party 4-6 p.m. Thursday. The party will include many activities and registration for the Summer Reading Club. Call the library at 940-393-0290.

ARCHAEOLOGICAL TOUR – The Wise County Historical Commission and the Society will hold the annual spring archaeological tour Thursday. The tour will begin at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur, at 9 a.m., and a car pool will leave by 9:30 to tour the farm of Bill and June Marquis off Farm Road 2622 near Stony. After the tour, the group will gather for a Dutch treat lunch at the Ranchman’s Cafe in Ponder and then tour some of the work being done on historic sites in Ponder. There is no charge for attending the tour.

CAR SHOW – The first Boyd Fun Fest and Car Show is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Boyd Community Center. Register online at wcmess.com/boydfun or pick up registration forms at City Hall for the pie baking contest, washer tournament, vendor booth and car show.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – East Side Alumni will sponsor a Junteenth parade and block party Saturday, June 17 starting at 11 a.m. with a parade in downtown Decatur, followed by a block party at Louida “Big Mama” Willis Park, 600 N. Arthur Street. For information on the event and how to participate, call Robert Johnson at 940-210-4924 or Mike Bell at 940-255-9721.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Shirley A. Zedaker, 85, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. today at Fairview Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Ray Everett Garrett, 65, of Boyd is 1 p.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Boyd. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Thomas Andrew Fowler, 65, of Boyd will be held at a later date. Hawkins-Boyd is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Rosemary Mills, 77, of Springtown is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. June 23 at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Milton Leon Hopkins, 70, of Sunset is 2 p.m. Thursday at Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs with burial at Elmwood Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

