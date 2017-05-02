Tuesday, May 2, 2017

FOOD TRAILER FIRE – A food trailer fire in front of Lowe’s Market shut down Texas 114 in Boyd Monday morning. Sammy Fox of Temple had parked his truck and trailer on the shoulder of the road in front of the store around 10:30 a.m. A customer came into the store to alert Fox about the fire. A propane tank inside the trailer exploded during the blaze. Boyd and Rhome firefighters extinguished the fire. The road was reopened around 11:30 a.m.

ATF TO INVESTIGATE THREAT – Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said the evidence they have discovered regarding yesterday’s bomb threat at Paradise Elementary will be bundled and given over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Akin said someone called the school around 4:30 Saturday morning and left a message about someone putting a bomb in the schools. Elementary staff discovered the voicemail around 7:30 a.m. Monday, and the school was evacuated a short time later. A search revealed no evidence of a bomb. Akin said the investigation is ongoing.

EARLY VOTING ENDS TODAY – Today is your last chance to vote early before Saturday’s city and school elections. Voting locations will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today. A full list of early voting locations was featured in the weekend Wise County Messenger.

SPRING CLEANING – The city of Lake Bridgeport’s Spring Clean Up is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in front of city hall. A plate lunch and bake sale will be held inside city hall, benefiting the road fund. Call 940-683-2700 or visit cityoflakebridgeport.com.

DONATIONS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Bridgeport is seeking donations for items such as jewelry or bath gel for a community store for the residents. Call 940-683-5023.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. today at 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month and will feature a guest speaker.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

BOYD KINDERGARTEN ROUND-UP – Boyd Elementary School will hold its Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Round-Up for 2017-18 3:45 p.m.-6 p.m. today. Bring your child for a brief evaluation. You will also need your photo I.D., your child’s birth certificate, your child’s current shot record, proof of residence and your child’s social security card. Call Boyd Elementary School at 940-433-9520.

ALVORD KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION – Alvord Elementary School Pre-k and kindergarten registration will be May 3 and 4 at the school office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Pre-k children must be 4 years old and Kindergarteners must be 5 as of Sept 1, 2017. Parents must bring child’s social security card, birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residency in the Alvord ISD. Pre-k students must qualify based on low income or language. Children do not have to be brought to registration. Call the office at 940-427-2881.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for June Lee Jones, 59, of Chico is 4 p.m. Monday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Bobby Greenwood, 52, of Chico is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for David Harless, 78, of Chico is 2 p.m. Wednesday at New Hope Fellowship in Chico. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Martha Moore, 84, of Lake Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Fellowship Church in Paradise. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Jewel Arlena Hesteande, 92, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Georgia A. Mount, 104, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at First Baptist Church in Alvord followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Eastview Cemetery in Vernon. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.