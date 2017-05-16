Tuesday, May 16, 2017

NEW PRINCIPALS – Two new principal assignments were announced at yesterday’s Decatur School Board meeting. Lana Coffman has been named the new principal at Young Elementary, and Kaci Cook has been named principal at Rann Elementary. Both have served as assistant principals on their respective campuses.

COMMISSIONERS TABLE ATV PURCHASE – Commissioners once again discussed purchasing an all-terrain vehicle for Wise County EMS at their Monday meeting, before ultimately tabling the item. The court told EMS Administrator Charles Dillard to find out how much could be made trading in the department’s old ATV before they approve the purchase of a new one. In April commissioners approved the purchase of two ATVs for medics to use while working races at Boyd Raceway, River Valley in Boyd, Oak Hill near Alvord and the Askey Ranch, just outside Decatur. When questions were raised about the liability of off-duty personnel using county equipment on private property, commissioners put those purchases on hold. County Judge J.D. Clark has said the county will likely approve the purchase of one ATV for use in remote areas of the county.

OVERNIGHT STORMS POSSIBLE – After a warm and windy day today, a 60 percent chance of storms is in the overnight forecast. The main threats will be damaging straight line winds and large hail.

DECATUR NAMES GIRLS COACHES – Decatur named Argyle coach Clark Oberle its new volleyball coach and girls coordinator Monday. Oberle led Argyle to the state tournament in four of the past five seasons, including winning the 2015 4A title. The district also promoted Lindsay Griffin to the head girls basketball coaching job. Griffin takes over for the retiring Billy Garner, who coached the Lady Eagles the past 12 years, winning 236 games and guiding them to the playoffs 10 times.

IRION SECOND AFTER FIRST ROUND – Bridgeport’s Brooke Irion shot a 4-over par 76 in the first round of the 4A state golf tournament Monday. Irion will enter today’s second round tied for second and six shots back of the leader, Abilene Wylie’s Maddi Olson. Katie Hudson shot an 82 in the first round and is tied for 12th. Maycie Cortez fired 118 and Ashlie Lennard and Taite Read carded 120s. Bridgeport shot 396 as a team and is tied for ninth.

SCHOOL BOARD OFFICERS – Wade Watson was elected as the new Decatur School Board president at yesterday’s meeting. Matt Joiner was elected vice president, and Cheri Boyd was elected secretary.

HISTORIC WALKING TOUR – Bridgeport Main Street presents a Historic Walking Tour 5 p.m. Wednesday. The tour will feature three locations: the Bridgeport Historical Museum, Historic Main Street Buildings and Wise County Veterans Museum. The event is free, and light refreshments will be provided. The tour begins at the Bridgeport Historical Museum, located at 812 Halsell St. Call Bridgeport Main Street at 940-683-3404.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. Current dates available are May 24 and June 28. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography at 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation at 940-626-1384.

SONFLOWER CAMP – Sonflower Camp for kids of all ages with disabilities will be June 5-7 at Joe Wheeler Park (The Reunion Grounds) in Decatur from 9 a.m.-noon. Sign in at 8:30. The traditional swim and pizza party will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 at the new Fit-N-Wise facility. All campers and volunteers should register online at sonflowercamp.com and order your T-shirt. Call Crossroads Church at 940-627-4222 for information.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Georgia Pratt, 69, of Fort Worth will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Judy Teal, 73, of Rhome is 2 p.m. Friday at Aurora Baptist Church in Aurora. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Fletcher Gene Larrow, 84, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Murtie Pearl Bounds, 73, of Springtown is 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Larry Barnett, 64, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Robbin Martinez, 37, formerly of Bridgeport is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bridgeport Lions Hall.