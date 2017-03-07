Tuesday, March 7, 2017

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER – The National Weather Service forecast includes an elevated fire weather threat late this morning and afternoon for our area. Today’s high is expected to reach 67 with an overnight low of 44. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 mph.

TRIAL CANCELED – A jury trial scheduled for Wednesday in Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor’s court has been canceled.

PASTURE MANAGEMENT – The Wise County Pasture Management Workshop is Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center, 1102 Lawdwin Ave. Registration is 10:30 a.m., and the program starts at 11. Topics will include optimizing your pasture fertilizer dollars, pest management, and weed control in pastures. Cost is $15. Call Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to sign up or with questions, 940-627-3341.

MEET FIRST RESPONDERS – Safety 1st, an event to meet first responders, is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at McDonald’s in Decatur. A fire truck, police car and ambulance will be on site for viewing and photos.

DUAL LANGUAGE IMMERSION – Meetings for all incoming kindergarten parents interested in the Dual Language Immersion program at Decatur ISD are noon and 6 p.m. today and noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Rann Elementary library. Parents must attend one of the four meetings in order to participate.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 tonight at the Fit-N-Wise Administrative Conference Room. The meetings include a guest speaker.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

PUBLIC HEARING ON ALCOHOL RULES – The Decatur Planning and Zoning Commission today will hold a public hearing and then act on a recommendation to the city council regarding regulations related to the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city limits. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Decatur City Hall, 201 E. Walnut.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Richard Allen Walls, 71, of Alvord is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Thomas “Tom” R. Charles, 34, of Chico is 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Jones-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Jan Fortenberry Ervin, 63, of Mineral Wells is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Mary Lily Galttana, 93, of Azle is 3 p.m. Wednesday at Dido Cemetery in Fort Worth. Family visitation is 12-2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

MEMORIAL for Jeffery Thatcher, 45, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Oaklawn Cemetery pavilion. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Ann Thornton, 87, of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.