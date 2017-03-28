Tuesday, March 28, 2017

MAJOR ACCIDENT – As Update was going to press, first responders were working an accident on Texas 114 near County Road 3332 between Bridgeport and Paradise. A concrete truck overturned, spilling its load onto the highway. According to the police scanner, the driver was unconscious immediately following the accident. More information will be posted on wcmessenger.com as it’s available.

ALCOHOL ZONING APPROVED – The Decatur City Council yesterday gave its approval to recommended changes in the city’s code of ordinances to allow for the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed drinks, in certain zoning districts in the city following last November’s local option election. Businesses who wish to sell alcoholic beverages within the C-2 (thoroughfare business) zoning districts will be allowed to do so by right without having to apply for a specific use permit. Alcohol sales would also be allowed in the following zoning districts through a specific use permit: C-1A, which is the downtown square area; C-1, which is the area around the downtown area; light industrial and heavy industrial. The council also approved changes in the fee schedule related to alcohol sales.

DISD HIRES TASB FOR SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH – The Decatur School Board unanimously agreed Monday night to hire the Texas Association of School Boards to lead the district’s superintendent search. TASB’s Butch Felkner said the agency has already received calls from potential applicants about applying for the job. TASB will charge the district $7,500 and hopes to help the board “lock in” a lone finalist by early June. Read more in the midweek Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

BOYD’S MCINTIRE THROWS SHUTOUT – Boston McIntire strikes out eight and tosses a one-hitter in Boyd’s 3-0 win over City View. Brad Young held Henrietta to three runs on three hits over six innings in Paradise’s 8-4 win. In softball, Boyd beat City View 7-2. Paradise fell to Henrietta 11-1.

BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Pending weather, the Decatur baseball and softball teams are slated to play Gainesville at home today. The softball game starts at 5:30 and baseball at 7:30. Other county games: Collinsville at Alvord baseball and softball; Bridgeport baseball and softball at Krum; Muenster at Chico baseball; Valley View at Chico softball; Northwest baseball and softball at Azle.

CRIME STOPPERS PROGRAM – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office will present a Crime Stoppers Workshop 6:30 p.m. today at the Decatur Public Library.

PARADISE HIGH SCHOOL ONE-ACT PLAY – Two performances of Paradise High School’s one-act play, “Tartuffe,” are scheduled for this week. The first is at 7 tonight in the PHS cafeteria, and the second will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Refreshments will be served at each performance. Admission is free.

BEEF RAFFLE – Tickets are being sold for a raffle of a side of 50 percent WAGYU beef, family-raised and pasture-fed, with custom processing, plus a $350 gift card for a freezer. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at iCopy or by calling 940-627-4465. Proceeds benefit the Jackie Murphree Honorary Scholarship. The drawing will be at the Decatur 5K Saturday in downtown Decatur.

FREEDOM TEXAS – Freedom Texas will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room at Pizza Hut, 601 S. Washburn St. in Decatur. The group will discuss what steps should be taken to further its goals of securing Texas’ independence. Call Brenda Vaughn, 940-389-0999 or visit freedomtexas.org.

DONATIONS NEEDED – Silent auction items are needed for the Cancer Survivor Dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the First Baptist Church in Decatur. Auction proceeds benefit Relay for Life, which will be held April 28 at the McCarroll Middle School track in Decatur. For information or to make a donation, call Earlene Niblett, 940-393-9524.

MUSEUM BENEFIT – A Patriotic Musical Review, featuring Rebecca Buchanan Potter and benefiting the Wise County Veterans Memorial Museum, is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Arcadia Theater on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Tickets are $10. They’re available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Bridgeport Index and First Financial Banks in Bridgeport and Decatur. Call 940-859-4562. The museum will be open 6 to 8 that evening.

FUNERALS – Service for Ernestine Yarbrough, 84, of Plano is 2 p.m. today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Garvin Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MASS of Christian burial for Valente Fernandez Jr., 23, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur with rosary at 7.

NO SERVICES are scheduled for Garnett Dean Price, 79, of Rhome and Barbara Lucille Turner, 78, of Salina, Kansas.

FUNERAL for James Dwight Mooney, 77, of Weatherford is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Weatherford with burial to follow at Memory Gardens. Visitation is 6-8 today at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Home, 913 N. Elm St., in Weatherford.