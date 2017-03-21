Tuesday, March 21, 2017

MULTIPLE PEOPLE INJURED IN 3-VEHICLE ACCIDENT – Two people were taken to a Fort Worth hospital Monday following a three-vehicle accident on Farm Road 730 south of Boyd. Department of Public Safety Trooper William Wallace said a small sports utility vehicle driven by Ashlee Wiltshire of Boyd was stopped in the northbound lane waiting to turn left onto County Road 4770 about 4:45 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a pickup driven by Connor McHugh of Alvord. McHugh was not injured, but the impact pushed the SUV into oncoming traffic where it struck a southbound passenger car driven by Theresa Parr of Fort Worth. The passenger car spun around, ran across the northbound lanes and through a fence. Wallace said Parr kept her foot on the accelerator, ran through a pasture and hit a tree before coming to rest at the edge of a creek, about 100 yards from the initial impact. She and a male passenger were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth by Wise County EMS. Wiltshire and her 18-month-old son, Hunter Campbell, and her sister, Kaitlyn Wiltshire, who were passengers in the SUV, were taken to Wise Health System in Decatur, according to Wallace.

SHOWDOWN ON THE DIAMOND – No. 1 Argyle will take on the No. 4 Decatur Eagles in the District 9-4A baseball opener at Eagle Field at 7:30 tonight. It’s one of several big games featuring county teams tonight. Boyd goes to Paradise. Alvord is at Chico. Bridgeport welcomes in Sanger. Northwest plays at Chisholm Trail. In softball, Alvord goes to Chico. Boyd travels to Paradise. Sanger heads to Bridgeport. Decatur takes on Argyle. Northwest heads to Chisholm Trail.

DECATUR WINS TOURNAMENT – The Decatur boys golf team won the Argyle Invitational at Robson Ranch Monday with a 330. Bryce Elder was the top individual with a 77. Dayne Chapman shot 82, Caleb Bennett 83, Isaac Ille 88 and Hayden Bennett 90.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. The third program titled “PTAX 101-Texas Property Tax Appraisal” will be held at 6:30 p.m. today at the Wise County Appraisal District office at 400 East Business 380 in Decatur. Program will last about 1.5 hours. Additional programs are planned in the coming months to assist taxpayers with their questions. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The regular monthly meeting of the Wise County Historical Society is noon Thursday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1605 S. Trinity in Decatur. Bill Marquis of Stony will discuss his extensive work in restoring historic structures. Lunch will be served. RSVP by 3 p.m. Wednesday to 940-627-5586.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Decatur Rotary Club will host a blood drive 2-6 p.m. today at CVS in Decatur.

BISD’S DISTRICT OF INNOVATION PLAN – A public hearing for Boyd ISD’s proposed District of Innovation plan is 4 p.m. Wednesday in the school board meeting room. For information, call 940-433-9560.

FUNDRAISING DINNER – Wise County Christian Counseling’s annual fundraising dinner is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Decatur Civic Center. RSVP by calling 940-627-1618 or emailing britt@wiseccc.org.

CHAMBER LUNCHEON – The Bridgeport Chamber luncheon is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford College Wise County, 5180 U.S. 380. Learn the role of businesses in preventing customer identity theft. RSVP by calling 940-683-2076.

TEA PARTY – Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is having its third annual Mother-Daughter Tea Party 1-3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “The Candy Shop.” Cost is $15 per mother/daughter and $5 for each additional daughter. Call 940-683-3480.

FUNERALS – Visitation for Billy Martil Gilbert, 63, of Rhome is 11 a.m.-noon today at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

FUNERAL for Joe Todd Smith, 53, of Bowie is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Judith Wells, 73, of Roanoke is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Royce Arlington Ebner, 82, of Rhome is 1:15 p.m. today at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Faye Arlene O’Neal, 86, of Watauga is 11 a.m. Thursday at New Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Boyd.

GRAVESIDE service for Levelle Fisher Bond, 90, formerly of Bridgeport is 1 p.m. Saturday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.