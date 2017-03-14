Tuesday, March 14, 2017

2 HURT IN ROLLOVER WRECK – A man and woman were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Farm Road 51 north of Decatur Monday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said Jason Pruess, 41, and Cathleen Schultz, 49, both of Brownwood, were northbound near Eagles Canyon Raceway in a Ford F-250 pickup around 11 a.m. when they veered off the road for an unknown reason. Garcia said Pruess couldn’t recall the wreck. The pickup collided with a tree before entering a side roll. It came to rest upside down in a creek bottom. Both occupants were extricated by emergency crews and taken via ambulance to Medical City Denton with non life-threatening injuries. A medical helicopter had been initially called to the scene but was canceled before arrival. Greenwood-Slidell and Decatur Fire Departments and Wise County EMS responded to the scene.

BURN BAN REVISED – Commissioners Monday approved a revised burn ban as presented by Wise County Fire Marshal Chuck Beard. This ban will last another 90 days, until June 11, but the county will use the National Weather Service’s red flag day system to determine fire risk. Beard said there will likely be burn days during the ban, but anyone who wishes to burn outdoors must call the Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 to receive permission and ensure the NWS has lifted the burn ban for that day.

HOSPITAL SIGNS SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH SPEEDWAY – Wise Health System has signed a multi-year agreement with Texas Motor Speedway to serve as the title sponsor for April’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race and as the speedway’s official healthcare provider. The five-year agreement is a multi-pronged sponsorship that is anchored by the entitlement rights for the XFINITY Series race that will be re-branded as the My Bariatric Solutions 300. The 300-mile, 200-lap race is scheduled for April 8. Wise Health System also will be the “Official Healthcare Provider of Texas Motor Speedway,” and that sponsor designation will provide enhanced medical equipment and services for the NASCAR and INDYCAR race weekends, beginning with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500/My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR doubleheader on April 7-9. No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Paradise Historical Society will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting 7 tonight at the Paradise Methodist Fellowship Hall. Donna Weeden will present “Wildcatters of the Southwest,” followed by the business meeting. Refreshments and a door prize is provided.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Church of Christ on Farm Road 51 South. Diane Dyess will talk about Southern Cemetery Symbolism.

MOVIE AT THE LIBRARY – Rhome Public Library will show a movie and popcorn for spring break 2:30 p.m. today. Bring your children and enjoy a movie on the library’s large screen television in the new activity room at the library. Check the RPL website, www.rhomepubliclibrary.org, or the library’s Facebook page for movie to be shown. Following the movie, the library will present STEAM fun for children at 4:30 p.m. Topic will be the weather.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Speaker Thom Lambert will give a program on the growth of Decatur.

BAND BOOSTERS – Decatur Band Boosters meet 6 p.m. today at the high school band hall. Discussion will include officers for next year.

FUNERALS – Service for Steven McMillan, 60, of Rhome is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Jade Alexis Tiago Resendis, 17, of Rhome is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday prior to the service at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kolleen Milacek, 75, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.