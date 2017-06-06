Tuesday, June 6, 2017

OFFICES CLOSED – All county offices will be closed 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday for the memorial service of Judge John Fostel. Fostel died Friday, and his memorial service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Civic Center.

COURT CANCELED – All trials scheduled for Wednesday in the court of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Clay Poynor are canceled. The office will mail rescheduling notices. For more information, call 940-683-4244.

MONDAY RAINFALL – Rainfall reports from yesterday included 0.87 of an inch in Decatur, 0.41 in Rhome, 0.4 in Cottondale and 0.26 in Bridgeport.

ALVORD SUMMER READING PROGRAM – Alvord Public Library’s first Summer Reading Program of the summer is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm St, Alvord. This week’s theme is “Build It,” and the group will be creating with building sets.

HOMEOWNERSHIP INFO – The USDA Decatur Area office will host an open office day on Wednesday for anyone interested in owning their own home in celebration of June Homeownership Month. The open office day will allow members of the public the opportunity to sit down one-on-one with qualified specialists that can help explain Rural Development’s home loan programs and help individuals fill out the home loan application. This event will be held at the Decatur Area Office located at 1604 W. Business 380, Suite 100 in Decatur.

BASEBALL BANQUET – Decatur Baseball Banquet is 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Civic Center. Cost is $20 at door. It will include a chicken fried steak meal.

FISHING DERBY – The 2017 Kid’s All-American Fishing Derby is this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Black Creek Lake. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., and prizes will be awarded from 11:30 to noon. Bait, cane fishing poles, hot dogs and drinks are provided free. Prizes will be awarded for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish. For information, call the LBJ Grasslands at 940-627-5475.

HOSPITAL SURVEY – Wise Health System is asking citizens to complete a brief survey about telehealth services. To participate, go to wcmess.com/telehealth.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Wise County Area meets at 6 p.m. today at the 609 Medical Center Drive in Decatur. The group meets the first Tuesday of the month and will feature a guest speaker from social services.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP – The Alzheimer’s (and related dementia) support group will meet at 7 tonight in the boardroom at the Wise Health System west campus in Decatur. The group is for the people who are caring for folks with dementia. Call Richard, 940-255-0244.

FUNERALS – Service for Dorothy Bridges, 84, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cottondale Baptist Church with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Carol C. Lambert, 66, formerly of Bridgeport is pending at Hawkins-Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Edgar “Fay” Helton, 91, of North Richland Hills is 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Cottondale Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to service.

GRAVESIDE service for Roberta Matzinger, 99, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Scott Griffin, 48, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Sunday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Robert Cowan, 65, of Alvord is 10:30 a.m. June 12 at Trinity Fellowship Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

MASS of Christian burial for Elizabeth J. Glaser, 89, of Decatur is 11 a.m. Friday at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary said at 6:30 p.m. at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Rev. Doyle Slimp, 81, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Wayne W. Robinson Jr., 69, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. today at Jones Family Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet in Fort Worth.

VISITATION for Maria A. Benavente, 58, of Bridgeport is 6-8 tonight at Jones Chapel in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Judge John Fostel, 69, of Lake Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Decatur Civic Center. Family visitation is 6-7 tonight at Jones Family Funeral Home in Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Fern Hughes, 84, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Decatur. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.