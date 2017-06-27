Tuesday, June 27, 2017

CTMS PRINCIPAL NAMED – Northwest ISD trustees Monday named Matrice Raven as the new principal of Chisholm Trail Middle School in Rhome. Raven has served as an assistant principal at the campus since 2014. She is replacing Justin Vercher who has transferred within the district to O.A. Peterson Elementary School in Fort Worth. See more information from Monday’s school board meeting in Wednesday’s Messenger.

FATAL WRECK – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident on Farm Road 2123 two miles south of Bridgeport. Texas Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Sgt. Lonny Haschel said the driver, Britton Podzemny, 34, of Bridgeport, was traveling north on FM 2123 around 6:30 a.m. when his motorcycle went off the roadway on a curve and struck a fence. Podzemny died at the scene. The wreck is still under investigation.

NAME CHANGE IS OFFICIAL – The Decatur City Council yesterday voted to change the name of the Decatur Civic Center to the Decatur Conference Center. The name change was requested by developers of the new Marriott Fairfield Suites hotel at the center.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Carter BloodCare blood drive 1-4:30 p.m. today in the sheriff’s office parking lot.

NEWARK LIBRARY STORY TIME – The Newark Public Library will begin hosting a Story Time for children ages 2-11 from 11-11:30 a.m. every Thursday beginning this week. There will be stories, music and activities aligned with each month’s theme. The theme for July will be “America’s Birthday.” Refreshments will be served. Patrons are encouraged to come early as the library opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Thursday and 1 p.m. on Friday. Register at the library, 207 Hudson St. in Newark, or call 817-489-2224.

MARY’S GIFT – Wise Health Foundation offers a program called Mary’s Gift, providing free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured men and women of Wise County. The last currently scheduled date is Wednesday. To receive a free mammogram, complete an online application at wisehealthfoundation.com or call Wise Health System Mammography, 940-626-1329 to apply. For information, call the Wise Health Foundation, 940-626-1384.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library will have a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) event every Tuesday throughout the summer. Children in kindergarten through second grade can participate in the 2 p.m. STEAM event, and children in third through fifth grades may attend the 6:30 p.m. session. To register, call the library, 940-393-0290.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Marilyn Elizabeth Getty, 86, of New Fairview is 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Fellowship Church in New Fairview. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Michael Edwin Sherrick, 63, of Decatur is 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sherrick home. Jones-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Lola Juana Kalbfleisch, 72, of Alvord is 3 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

SERVICES are pending for Maria DeLeon, 73, of Chico and Brian Podzemny, 34, of Bridgeport at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Eva L. North, 65, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.