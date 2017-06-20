Tuesday, June 20, 2017

NEWARK FIRE – A brush fire spread to the remains of an abandoned trailer home on County Road 4856 near Newark Monday afternoon. Firefighters from Newark, Boyd and Rhome extinguished the blaze.

ELDER COMMITS TO TEXAS – Decatur ace Bryce Elder committed to pitch at the University of Texas Sunday. Elder previously signed with Howard College in Big Spring. Elder went 7-2 for the Eagles with an 0.603 ERA.

OZONE ACTION DAY – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an ozone action day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including Wise County, today. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the area. Today’s high is expected to be 91 degrees with light winds.

BLOOD DRIVE – The Decatur Rotary Club will sponsor a Carter BloodCare blood drive 2-6 p.m. today at the CVS parking lot in Decatur.

RECYCLED SCIENCE – Alvord Public Library’s Summer Reading Program on Wednesday will highlight recycled science. Participants will build race cars from recycled materials that run on air. All programs are held 10-11 a.m. at the Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm Street.

HISTORICAL MEETINGS – The Wise County Historical Society will have their monthly meeting at noon Thursday. The speaker will be Ann Ayers, a local artist and sculptress who now has her studio in Bridgeport. At 1 p.m., the Wise County Historical Commission will hold their quarterly meeting. Lunch will be served, so if you plan to attend, RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both meetings will be at the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur.

TEACHER WORKSHOP – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office will have a teacher workshop 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Weatherford College Wise County. Topics include nutrition, bullying, health, gardening and more. Cost is $40. Participants earn 7 CPE hours. To register, contact Karen Wade at karen.wade@ag.tamu.edu or 940-627-3341.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church Wesley Center, 201 E. Main, in Decatur. A representative from the Dallas Paleo Society will introduce their latest book, “Guide to Fossil Collecting.” Guests are welcome. Call 940-735-0361.

FUNERALS – Service for Emodine Boydston, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. today at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Clara Tingle, 97, of Fort Worth is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd.

MEMORIAL graveside service for Bonnie Waters, 73, of Albuquerque, N.M., formerly of Bridgeport, is 10 a.m. Friday at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Nancy Catherine Moore Steinhauer, 68, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. July 8 at Church of the Living God in Cottondale. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Manuel S. Moran, 75, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

MEMORIAL service for Shawn K. Wedgworth, 49, of Paradise is 3 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Baptist Church in Boyd.