Tuesday, June 13, 2017

CITY TO OFFER DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENTS – The city of Decatur will offer development agreements to the property owners that make up the seven enclaves the city is seeking to bring into the city through involuntary annexation. Those agreements were announced following a nearly hour-long closed session at the beginning of Monday’s Decatur City Council meeting. The development agreements will allow the city to delay annexation of the property as long as it remains in its current use for a period of five years. The council will hold its vote on the annexation July 10.

BLOOD DRIVE – Carter BloodCare will be at James Wood Motors in Decatur 9 a.m-1 p.m. today for blood donations.

DIABETES CLASSES – Total Diabetes Care at Wise Health System is now offering diabetes education classes on the second Tuesday of the month at Wise Clinical Care, 2432 Avondale Haslet Rd., in Fort Worth (Haslet). This month’s beginner class will be 3 p.m. today, and the advanced class will be offered at 4 p.m. The classes are intended to help those with diabetes better understand and manage the disease. Classes are free and will be taught by Dick Gilley RN CCRN CDE. No RSVP necessary. Call Gilley at 940-626-1890.

CAR SHOW – An Antique Car Show will be held at The Hills Nursing and Rehab, 201 E. Thompson in Decatur, at 3 p.m. Saturday. First, second and third place plaques will be awarded. No entry fee necessary. Grilled hot dogs and drinks will be served.

OFFICE CLOSED – Outreach Health Services WIC will be closed today for out-of-town staff training. The office will reopen 7 a.m. Wednesday. Call 940-627-5796. After Wednesday, the office will not be open again until 7 a.m. Monday, June 19.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur.

QUARTER AUCTION FUNDRAISER – Bridgeport Women’s Club will host a Quarter Auction 6 p.m. today at the Bridgeport Community Room to help raise money for scholarships. The event will include 15 vendors with door prizes and auction items. Call Erika McComis, 940-389-4388.

FUNERALS – Service for Ada Maurine Cravens, 93, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Decatur with burial at Yarnaby Cemetery in Bryan County, Okla. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Omar Amador, 54, of Chico is 11 a.m. Thursday at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur.