Tuesday, July 25, 2017

COUNCIL APPROVES ANNEXATION – The Decatur City Council Monday approved a voluntary annexation of 163 acres of land southeast of the city. The council also voted to update the land use map of the property to industrial. It tabled action on zoning the property heavy industrial because a supermajority vote of the council was needed after the city’s planning and zoning commission by a 3-2 vote recommended denying the request due to concerns expressed by nearby landowners. One council member was absent Monday, preventing the possibility of a supermajority vote of 3/4 of the council needed to overrule the P&Z recommendation.

TARRANT COUNTY PURSUIT ENDS IN AURORA – A man and woman in a Dodge pickup led Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit on Farm Road 730 into Wise County Monday evening. The pursuit ended with the male being sprayed with pepper spray after fleeing on foot in a field on Rhett Court near Airfield Road in Aurora. The woman was stopped by Rhome officers and then transferred into the custody of Tarrant County deputies. Their identities and any charges are not available at this time. Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland said the pursuit started after the truck failed to yield the right-of-way in front of a deputy. The deputy attempted a stop and the pick-up failed to stop, starting the pursuit. Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit on FM 730. It continued onto several county roads and Farm Road 718 before coming to an end shortly after 6 p.m.

BRIDGEPORT AWARDED DEVELOPMENT GRANT – Bridgeport has been awarded a Rural Business Development Grant from the United States Department of Agriculture in the amount of $232,000, the city announced Monday. Grant funds will be used to continue the Halsell Street Revitalization Project in the 1200 block of Halsell Street. In addition to the awarded funds, the city will contribute $15,000 to the project. According to the city, the project will continue similar improvements in reconfiguring Halsell Street and will extend from midblock of 12th and Halsell to 13th and Halsell. These improvements include new pavement and reconfiguring striping, sidewalks on both the north and south sides of the street, lighting, landscaping and irrigation. The city recently completed the first phase of the project.

HEAT ADVISORY – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the area including Wise County from noon today until 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures are expected between 95 and 100 degrees with daily maximum heat index values ranging from 105 to 109 degrees.

WASHER TOURNAMENT – The 2017 Wise County Old Settlers Reunion continues today at Joe Wheeler Park in Decatur. The Decatur Chamber of Commerce’s “Put Yo Money Where Yo Mouth Is” Washer Tournament will take center stage tonight. Registration is at 5:30-6:45 p.m. followed by the tournament at 7. The carnival is open through Saturday. Carnival ride bracelets are $15 today and $20 for Wednesday through Saturday. Parking costs $5.

CABIN WINNERS NAMED – The Reunion cabin winners were announced Monday evening. Twenty of the 139 cabins entered this year’s contest with awards handed out in five categories. Kim Hamm’s Redneck Resort won the Best Overall cabin with its display of Southern ingenuity. Trachta family earned the Most Unusual for Reunion at Bernies, a play on “Weekend at Bernies.” The Porters took the Best Decorated award for their take on Margaritaville. The Best Name honor went to the Chapman’s The Good, The Bad, The Ugly. The Wrens won the Best Lights with Reunion Night Lights, a take on “Friday Night Lights” that included several strands of Christmas lights.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The monthly meeting of the Wise County Historical Society is noon Thursday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Carolyn Konecny will discuss collecting and identifying Native American artifacts. Lunch will be served, so RSVP at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

TOP HONORS – The Wise County Messenger won five first place awards at the West Texas Press Association annual convention Saturday in Granbury. The Messenger earned first place in editorial writing, column writing, sports coverage, special section and photographer of the year (Joe Duty). Other awards included second place in general excellence, news writing and advertising and fourth place in journalist of the year (David Talley). The Messenger finished second in sweepstakes to the Hood County News.

FUNERALS – Memorial service for Robert Dewayne Shepherd, Jr., 53, of Alvord is 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Alvord. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Robert “Bob” D. Henderson, 87, of Bridgeport is 10 a.m. Thursday at Joplin Baptist Church in Joplin with burial at Joplin Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Dwight “Randy” Richardson Sr., 62, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Alexander’s Midway Chapel in Springtown. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.