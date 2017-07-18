Tuesday, July 18, 2017

CHURCH’S ROAD PROJECT BLOCKED – Victory Family Church in Decatur began work Monday on paving a road on their property that connects the church with the Victory Christian Academy, but a barbed wire fence was placed over the road near the location of a well head owned by Texxoll Operating. Church officials say they have maintained the gravel road since 2003 and want to make the road safer by paving it. Associate Pastor Chris Bates said the church was shocked when safety crews from Texxoll arrived last Thursday to put up the fence, effectively blocking the road to through traffic four days before construction work began. Zac Martin, manager of the land department for Texxoll, said they have long had concerns about the church using the road, part of which was originally built by the company from Walnut Street to the well site prior to the church’s construction. He said the well head is too close to the road and is a safety hazard. The church’s Facebook page encouraged church members to contact the company and voice their concerns.

DISD GET PASSING GRADE ON STATE TESTS – Decatur students’ scores on last school year’s STAAR and end of course exams met or exceeded the state average in most cases, according to a report given to the school board Monday night by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Deidre Parish. The passing rate, also known as the “approaches grade level” in the new performance labels, showed Decatur exceeding the state average in 19 of the 22 tests, and the other three were even with state averages. The highest level, known as “masters grade level,” showed the district scoring above the state average in 13 of the 22 tests.

SAGAN RUNNING FOR DISTRICT 13 REP. – A West Texas Democrat visited with Wise County Democrats Monday night as part of a listening tour en route to challenging District 13 Representative Mac Thornberry in 2018. Greg Sagan, a business owner from Amarillo, declared his candidacy for Thornberry’s office in June. District 13 stretches the panhandle to the western half of Wise County. Rather than stump for the group, Sagan had them write out legislative priorities on cards as part of a motivational exercise.

ENROLLMENT FAIR – Bridgeport ISD will hold an enrollment fair Thursday, July 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parents of returning students should bring an ID, proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill) and completed enrollment forms. Parents of new and pre-kindergarten students should bring their student’s birth certificate, shot records and social security card and their proof of residence and ID.

SOLAR ECLIPSE PROGRAM – The Alvord Public Summer Reading Program will have a program on the solar eclipse Wednesday. Participants will make viewing boxes, and participants will receive safe viewing glasses and instructions for using them. Programs are at Alvord City Hall, 215 W. Elm, from 10-11 a.m.

CPR CLASS – Alvord Volunteer Fire Department will host a free Hands Only CPR class 9 a.m. Saturday in the education room of the fire station, 201 N. Trappier St. No need to pre-register. Call or text Heather Redder at 214-356-4739.

SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Fossil, Rock and Mineral Society will meet 6:30 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church of Decatur’s Wesley Center, 201 E. Main. An ice cream social and rock bingo is planned. Visitors are welcome.

FUNERALS – Service for James Aden, 81, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Myrtle Dousay, 94, of Springtown is 1 p.m. Sunday at Springtown Seventh Day Adventist Church in Springtown. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Orvalda Bridges, 78, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home Decatur.

FUNERAL for Mary Haire, 53, of Sunset is 1 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Alvord Church with burial in Sunset. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Troy Hilton, 49, of Paradise is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Hawkins-Decatur. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Tommy Rhea of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. July 29 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Betty Jones, 65, of Decatur is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Joshua Slimp, 34, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial to follow at Alvord Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.