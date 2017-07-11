Tuesday, July 11, 2017

DECATUR ANNEXATION – The Decatur City Council yesterday approved involuntary annexation of three tracts of land into the city limits and reached development agreements with eight other property owners including Kathleen Ashley, Double Creek Capital, Christopher and Micah Fernihough, Wanda Dixon and James Dixon, Trey Taylor, Karl Klement Properties, Kenny and Gloria Bryan and Ricky W., Mickey Lee and James Steve McMaster. The agreements are for a term of five years and require that the property owners keep the current use of the property. The city agrees not to annex the property during the five-year period.

CLARK GIVEN PROBATION – Amanda Ann Clark pleaded guilty in 271st District Court yesterday to the state jail felony charge of injury to a child in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter last October. The 27-year-old was given deferred adjudication and sentenced to five years probation. Investigators say Clark left her three daughters – ages 6, 3 and 2 – alone in a bathtub while she had sex with a man in her bedroom in Alvord Oct. 23.

PITCHER SIGNS WITH TEXAS – Decatur’s Bryce Elder signed with the University of Texas to play baseball Monday.

ALVORD LIBRARY SUMMER READING – Participants in Alvord Public Library’s Summer Reading Program 10-11 a.m. Wednesday will exercise their imaginations using cardboard boxes and tubes, tape and glue and a variety of found objects. The program will be held at Alvord City Hall.

VACATION WITH DECATUR PD – The Decatur Police Department is having a summer vacation program for kids. Activities for ages 5-6 are July 13 and Aug. 10. Sessions for kids ages 7-8 are July 14 and Aug. 11. The program runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Participants should bring their bicycle, helmet, swimsuit and beach towel. Activities will include a bicycle rodeo and safety training games, anti-bullying awareness, crime scene activities, a scavenger hunt and snacks. Pick up applications at the police department or online at decaturtx.org. The program is limited to 30 kids per day. Call 940-393-0300.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meet 7 tonight at the Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. Kevin Burns will speak about water conservation and soil erosion.

PARADISE HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Paradise Historical Society will hold its regular bi-monthly meeting 7 tonight. The meeting location has been changed to the Paradise Museum at 216 Main St. Plans for the Main Street Festival, to be held Sept. 30, will be discussed.

FUNERALS – Service for Nicholas Chance Rhodes, 17, of Paradise is 11 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Mary Woodruff, 69, of Boyd is 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Springtown Fundamental Baptist Church in Springtown with burial at Azleland Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins-Boyd.

SERVICE for Billy J. Dodd, 81, of Boyd is pending at Hawkins-Boyd.

FUNERAL for Jessie Lee Womack, 88, of Bridgeport is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Boonsville Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

GRAVESIDE service for Marcella Shaw, 90, of Decatur is 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 1. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICES for Debby Stanley, 69, of Rhome and Michael James Morgan, 48, of Decatur are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

MEMORIAL service for Ruth Allen Wade, 92, of Runaway Bay is 4 p.m. July 22 at the Christ Fellowship Church of Lake Bridgeport. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for “Polly” Pauline Bernice Eaton, 82, of Wichita Falls is 11 a.m. today at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls. She was the aunt of Jammie Vaughn of Decatur. Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls is handling arrangements.