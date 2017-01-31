Tuesday, January 31, 2017

LONG GIVEN 19-YEAR SENTENCE FOR ASSAULT – Brandon Cole Long, 28, of Paradise was sentenced to 19 years in jail yesterday after pleading guilty to three felony charges related to chase last July that involved Long ramming the vehicle of a pursuing Wise County Sheriff’s deputy. Long pleaded guilty to a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant while agreeing to the 19-year sentence. Due to a previous felony conviction, Long faced a punishment range of 15-99 years or life in prison. He also pleaded guilty to evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

AURORA WRECK – As Update was going to press, emergency units had just arrived at the scene of a wreck on Texas 114 at County Road 4227 (Deep Creek Road) in Aurora. The accident happened around 7:45 a.m., and two ambulances had been dispatched. The westbound lane of Texas 114 was shut down, and first responders reported major damage with one vehicle on its roof.

TOP-25 BASKETBALL SHOWDOWNS – The Decatur Eagles and Northwest Texans each will head into top-25 showdowns tonight. In 9-4A, No. 7 Decatur heads to No. 9 Argyle with a tip-off at 8. Decatur won the first meeting Jan. 13 at home 47-38. The girls game precedes it at 6:30. In 6-5A, the No. 17 Northwest Texans play host to No. 22 Chisholm Trail at 7:30. Northwest owns a two-game lead in district and would clinch a playoff spot with the win. The Northwest Lady Texans take on Chisholm Trail at 6. In other action (boys and girls): Alvord at Chico; Boyd at City View; Sanger at Bridgeport; Paradise at Henrietta. Slidell teams are off.

GARDEN CLUB MEETING – Bridgeport Garden Club, serving all of Wise County, will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program is on roses and will be presented by Master Gardener and Rosarian Frank Wells. Lunch will be served, and all are welcome. Call Deb Lewis at 443-415-4240.

BASEBALL SIGNUPS – Signups for Decatur Spring Season 2017 Little League Baseball is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Decatur City Hall (Council Chambers), 201 E. Walnut Street. Cost is $85-$130. Ages are Tball-14U. Pay by cash or check only and bring a copy of birth certificate if your child has never played in Decatur baseball league before.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4-6 p.m. for girls’ infant through third grade and 7-9 p.m. for girls fourth grade and older. To purchase tickets, go to decaturjuniorwomansclub.com.

YOUTH FAIR ENTRIES – Online entries are now open for the 2017 Wise County Youth Fair. The entry link is on the Youth Fair website, wcyouthfair.org. If you have questions, call Youth Fair Board President Tim Fletcher, 940-393-3625, or secretary Liz Hubbard, 940-389-5388. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Saturday. Late entry dates, with increased entry fees, are Feb. 6-10.

FUNERALS – Service for Bonita J. Alaniz, 66, of Azle is 1 p.m. today at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Azleland Cemetery.

SERVICES for Jack Darwin Watts, 80, of Bridgeport and Lou Ellen Lum, 85, formerly of Bridgeport are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

MEMORIAL service for Jeanne Carol Elliott, 70, of Runaway Bay is 1 p.m. today at Balsora Baptist Church. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

GRAVESIDE service for Patricia Anne Pool, 70, of New Fairview is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

VISITATION for Sandra June Tracy, 72, of Decatur is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Ramon Gomez, 73, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Pascual Lopez, 76, of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Stephan Ruban, 45, of Rhome is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.