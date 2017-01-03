Tuesday, January 3, 2017

FIRE DESTROYS FAMILY’S HOME – Fire destroyed the home of a family of five Friday night between Boyd and Decatur. The fast-moving blazed tore through the four-bedroom trailer home at 442 County Road 4374 shortly before 11 p.m. Boyd firefighters arrived first on the scene and immediately called for assistance from neighboring departments. Decatur, Rhome and Paradise firefighters assisted. “We got the report of a fire on the front porch. By the time we got here it was fully involved,” said Boyd Assistant Fire Chief Jason Adams. Along with battling the structure fire, firefighters had to extinguish small grass fires moving through the dry vegetation. “There were a few little grass fires. It tried to cross the street but we got it out,” Adams said. Firefighters had to truck in water to the location. Adams said trucks had to make multiple runs into Decatur or Boyd to get enough water to fight the blaze. Homeowner Clint Bitner said he was asleep when his wife, Jamie, alerted him to the fire. “She heard a crackling,” he said. “It was fully involved. It was already too late.” Bitner said his wife and three children – ages 12, 10 and 9 – were able to get out of house safely, but were unable to get anything out.

FIRST BABY BORN IN 2017 – The first baby born in Wise County in 2017 is Eduardo Rico Patino Jr. Born at 8 p.m. on Jan. 1 to Gabriela Pati o and Eduardo Rico, Eduardo weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

BULLS FALL TO RIDER – Wichita Falls Rider beat Bridgeport 58-47 Monday.

NORTHWEST FACES BOSWELL – The Northwest Lady Texans and Texans face pivotal 6-5A games tonight starting at 6 at Texan Gym against Boswell. Here’s the rest of the county schedule: Girls – Alvord at Wichita Falls Christian, Boyd at Henrietta, Bridgeport at Hebron, Chillicothe at Chico, Paradise at City View, Slidell at Bellevue, Boys – Alvord at Wichita Falls Christian, Boyd at Henrietta, Chillicothe at Chico, Decatur at Iowa Park, Paradise at City View, Slidell at Bellevue.

RAINFALL REPORT – Storms brought rain to Wise County early Monday. Rainfall totals included 0.64 of an inch in Rhome, 0.45 in Decatur, 0.4 in Greenwood, 0.3 in Bridgeport, Cottondale and Paradise and 0.23 in Alvord.

VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT – Senior Care in Decatur is looking for volunteers to help twice a month with polishing the residents’ nails. Call Kathy at 940-626-2817.

COAT SWAP – The Bridgeport Lions Club will host a Coat Swap in the “shop” at the back of the Bridgeport Lions Hall 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Bring a clean gently used coat to swap for one that fits. Donations can be made at any time by calling Tonya at 817-313-9013 or the day of the event (all sizes are needed, especially children’s).

FUNERALS – No service is scheduled for David S. Graben, 79, of Rhome. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Laura Sims, 96, of Bonham is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Chapel in Decatur with burial at Aurora Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Robert Earl Deering, 58, of Paradise is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.

FUNERAL for Ermal Mae Moody, 82, of Ft. Worth is 2 p.m. Thursday at Hawkins Chapel in Bridgeport with burial at Chico Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

MEMORIAL service for Patsy Jean Day, 73, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Saturday at Wizard Wells Baptist Church in Wizard Wells. Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Raymond Cruz Jr., 38, of Decatur is 2 p.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery.

SERVICES for Peggy Brown, 83, of Paradise and Dorris Terrell, 86, of Chico are pending at Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport.

UPDATE