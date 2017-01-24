Tuesday, January 24, 2017

FIRE DANGER – The National Weather Service says there’s a threat for grass fires this afternoon due to gusty southwest winds, above normal temperatures and dry air. Wise County is currently under a burn ban. No outside burning is allowed. Today’s high is expected to reach 75 with winds of 10-20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

BOYD, PARADISE SQUARE OFF – District 8-3A rivals and neighbors Boyd and Paradise will meet on the basketball court tonight at Boyd High School gym. The girls game starts at 6 with the boys game to follow. Other Wise County action for boys and girls teams: Perrin at Alvord; Argyle at Bridgeport; Muenster at Chico; Decatur at Krum; Northwest at Saginaw; Slidell at Midway.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING – The Wise County Historical Society meets at noon Thursday in the G.C. Rann Auditorium of the Wise County Heritage Museum, 1602 S. Trinity St. in Decatur. Lunch will be served, so RSVP to the museum at 940-627-5586 by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

HOME AND LAWN SHOW – The Wise County Home and Lawn Show sponsored by the Decatur Rotary Club is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Booth space and sponsorships are available. Vendor booths range from $50 to $125 depending on location. Call Cary Bohn at 940-627-5616 or email cary@carybohn.com.

DADDY DAUGHTER DANCE – The Decatur Junior Woman’s Club 11th annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Decatur Civic Center. There will be dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a live DJ, pictures and more. The club will host two dances, 4-6 p.m. for girls infant-3rd grade and 7-9 p.m. for girls 4th grade and up. For information or to purchase tickets, go to www.decaturjuniorwomansclub.com. Register by Jan. 30 for early bird pricing.

TAXPAYER INFORMATION PROGRAM – The Wise County Appraisal District is offering a series of taxpayer information programs designed to help everyone better understand the Texas Property Tax System and what the Appraisal District does. The first program titled “PTAX 101-Introduction to the Texas Property Tax System” will be held 6 p.m. today at the Wise County Appraisal District office at 400 East Business 380 in Decatur. Program will last about 1.5-2 hours. Additional programs will be scheduled at various locations throughout the county based on public response. Call the WCAD at 940-627-3081 to register for this month’s program.

PAINTING WITH WATER COLORS – Debbie Malone, owner of the Funky Firefly, will teach classes for children on how to paint with water colors Thursday at Chico Public Library. One class is 1-2 p.m., and the other class is 4-5 p.m. You must register for the event. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330 to register.

FUNERALS – Graveside service for Judy Greer, 66, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at Pleasant Grove No. 1 Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Gene Cansler, 76, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

SERVICE for Marietta Ross Hatchell, 74, of Rhome will be held at a later date. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Catherine Faye McAmis Russell, 93, of Decatur is 11 a.m. today at the Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Oaklawn Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Doris Jane “Johnson” Russell, 72, of Boyd is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel in Boyd with burial at Jaybird Cemetery. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at the funeral home.