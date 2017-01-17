Tuesday, January 17, 2017

DECATUR BOARD EXTENDS SUPT. CONTRACT – Following a closed session for the annual superintendent evaluation, the Decatur School Board yesterday voted to extend the contract of Superintendent Rod Townsend another year and provide an approximately 3.3 percent pay increase. Townsend’s contract now runs through 2020, and his salary is $199,500.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN – Today’s forecast includes a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with rain and storm chances increasing to 90 percent tonight. The high today is expected to reach 53 degrees with a low of 43 tonight.

RELAY FOR LIFE KICKOFF – Relay for Life of Wise County will host a 2017 kickoff meeting 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Candlewood Suites in Decatur. Those interested in participating this year can get more information on the event or sign up. Call Amanda, 817-366-8131 or email amanda.braudaway@cancer.org.

GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – The Wise County Genealogical Society will meet 7 p.m. Thursday at the Decatur Church of Christ. Clay Patterson will demonstrate how to write your own family history on Create Space.

BAND BOOSTERS – Decatur Band Boosters meet 6 p.m. today at the Decatur High School band hall. Parents of all band students are invited.

DEMOCRATIC WOMEN – The Texas Democratic Women Of Wise County will offer transportation to Austin for the Historic Women’s March in Austin Saturday. This march will be held to coincide with rallies in Washington DC and others across the country. Seats are limited and some restrictions apply. Call event coordinator Lena Wells at 940-399-3309 for more information and to reserve your seat.

CRAFT NIGHT – Chico Public Library is having a ladies craft night 6:30 p.m. Friday. Participants will make abstract bowls. Only 20 seats available. Register by calling Emilie or Michelle, 940-644-2330.

COMMISSIONERS MEET TODAY – Wise County commissioners will meet 9 a.m. today. Precinct 4 Constable Kevin Huffman will give a presentation on a reserve constable pilot program. Commissioners will consider changes to the subdivision rules, and they will discuss using the PFM Group to help refinance the college lease revenue bonds. The meeting is in the third-floor conference room of the courthouse in Decatur. It is open to the public.

FUNERALS – Service for Leona Taylor, 80, of Decatur is 3 p.m. today in the chapel at Jones Family Funeral Home-Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Linda Byers, 70, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at Chico Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL service for Franklin D. Middleton, 83, of Runaway Bay is 10 a.m. today in the chapel of Jones-Bridgeport.

SERVICE for Glen Stone, 71, of Bridgeport is pending at Jones-Bridgeport.

GRAVESIDE service for Prentiss Dwayne Clark, 76, of Fort Worth is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Greenwood. Family visitation is 5-7 tonight at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Braxton Lunsford, 1 month old of Azle, is 11 a.m. Wednesday at Curtis Cemetery in Weatherford. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

SERVICE for Gary Templeton of Decatur is pending at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Edith Culps, 85, of Bridgeport is 2 p.m. today at Bible Baptist Church in Bridgeport with burial at East Bridgeport Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Jerry E. Rawle, 82, formerly of Decatur is 2 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church in Whitesboro. Family visitation is 1 p.m. at the church prior to the service.