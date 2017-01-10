Tuesday, January 10, 2017

BRIDGEPORT GYM DAMAGED – The weekend’s freezing weather caused a pipe to burst in the Bridgeport High School gym, flooding the floor and causing damage that will close it through the rest of the basketball season. Tonight’s Bridgeport girls game against Gainesville has been moved to the back gym. Bridgeport has moved Friday’s games to Sanger and the Jan. 17 games to Decatur.

BASKETBALL GAMES – The Slidell Greyhounds and Lady Greyhounds return to 21-A action tonight at home against Prairie Valley at 6 p.m. In other action: Boys and Girls District games – Aledo at Northwest; Boyd at Jacksboro; Paradise at Holliday. Girls – Decatur at Sanger; Era at Chico; Alvord at Poolville. Boys – Forestburg at Alvord.

BAND BOOSTERS MEETING – Bridgeport Band Boosters will meet 6 p.m. today at the Bridgeport High School band hall. The meeting is open to all parents of a middle school or high school student enrolled in band.

LIBRARY STORYTIMES – Little Learners Storytime at Decatur Public Library is 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays. Little Learners Storytime focuses on age (3-5) appropriate behaviors and skills and aligns learning with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS). Sensory Storytime is 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. This early literacy class combines a short structured storytime with interactive play, music and movement. Visit www.decaturpubliclibrary.com or call 940-393-0290.

GARDEN CLUB – Bridgeport Garden Club, which serves all of Wise County, is having its monthly meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Bridgeport Community Center. The program “The World’s Flower” will feature Bob Lively of the Red River Orchid Society. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. Call Deb Lewis, 443-415-4240.

SCV MEETING – The Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting is 7 tonight at The Wesley Center of the First United Methodist Church of Decatur. The meeting will include the installation of officers for the year.

STEAMING TUESDAYS – The Decatur Public Library STEAMing Tuesday Night is 6:30 tonight. Join the library for a fun activity that is Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Mathematics (STEAM) based. This program is intended for children in grades K-5. Space is limited and registration is required. Parents and caregivers are required to stay with children in grades K-2. For more info or to register, call the library at 940-393-0290, or visit www.decaturpubliclibrary.com.

FUNERALS – Service for Donald Rogers, 78, of Paradise is pending at Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport.

FUNERAL for Lewis Edward Rotton, 95, of Boyd is 2 p.m. today at Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd with burial at Boyd Cemetery. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service.

FUNERAL for Gladys Joy Smith, 91, of Alvord is 10 a.m. today at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with burial at Briar Branch Cemetery in Alvord. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.

FUNERAL for Mays Fuqua, 93, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rhome Church of Christ with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton at 2 p.m. Family visitation is 6-8 tonight at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Craig Talley, 60, of Decatur is 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Decatur Church of Christ with burial at Preskitt Cemetery in Decatur. Family visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins-Decatur.

FUNERAL for Kaely Ashton Beaver, 17, of Alvord is 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur with burial at Jonestown Cemetery in Alvord. Family visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

MEMORIAL for Callie David, 66, of Decatur is 2 p.m. Friday at the Ramada Inn in Decatur. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.

VISITATION for Carl Glenn Chapman, 73, of Decatur is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church. Hawkins-Decatur is handling arrangements.