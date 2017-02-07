Tuesday, February 7, 2017

COLLEGE WITHHOLDS DETAILS OF LETTER – The Weatherford College Board Monday approved a written response to the request for Wise County representation on the board but refused to release the details of the response at the meeting. Board President Frank Martin made a motion to approve “the last version of this letter,” and to send it to Sen. Craig Estes and Sen. Brian Birdwell, who urged the college in a Jan. 23 letter to give Wise County a seat on the board. Martin did not read the board’s letter aloud and did not reveal the details of the letter. He said the document would be sent first to the senators and “upon our notification they’ve received it, we’ll have copies available to email to you or to come by and pick up, whichever you would like to do. But we want to make sure they get a copy of it first.” Attorney Dan Curlee, representing Weatherford College, said after the meeting the move was a courtesy to the senators and dismissed the fact the letter was public record. “I could not tell you there is absolutely no problem with it,” Curlee said. “I see it as a (minor) problem that will be resolved as soon as we get the letter out to the senators.” Early in the meeting Martin mentioned the possibility of an advisory position for Wise County, which is not the same as a voting board seat as requested by County Judge J.D. Clark, and a neutral accounting firm to develop a formula to calculate indirect costs, but it was unclear if those suggestions are included in the letter. Read more in the midweek Wise County Messenger on newsstands Wednesday.

FIRE DANGER – According to the National Weather Service, an elevated to near critical fire weather threat is expected today due to warm and dry conditions. This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 82 degrees. Wise County remains under a burn ban.

PARADISE TAKES SHOT AT SECOND – The Paradise Lady Panthers head to Jacksboro tonight for a tip-off at 6 with a chance to pull into a tie for second place in 8-3A. Paradise is a game back of Jacksboro heading into the regular season finale. The Alvord girls travel to Era and could wrap up the second seed in 11-2A with a victory. The Chico girls need a win over Perrin and a Poolville loss to Muenster to set up a tiebreaker game for the final playoff spot in 11-2A. Northwest faces Azle looking to stay in a tie for second in 6-5A. Slidell tries to complete an unbeaten run through 21-A at home against Gold-Burg. Boys games follow at all the sites. Other games: Decatur at Gainesville; Krum at Bridgeport; and Boyd at Holliday.

PLAY AT THE LIBRARY – 1,2,3 Play with Me returns to Chico Public Library 11 a.m. today. Children birth to age 5 are invited to bring their parents/caregivers to the library for an hour of play and socializing. Call Michelle or Emilie at 940-644-2330.

YOUTH FAIR SCHOLARSHIP – 2017 Wise County Youth Fair Scholarship applications are due by Friday. For the application, visit the Wise County Youth Fair Inc. website at wcyouthfair.org. Call James Hubbard at 940-389-5735.

BLOOD DRIVE – Alvord ISD Junior Leaders will have a community blood drive 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Alvord Elementary. Anyone is welcome to participate. There will be thank you bags and treats for donors. Call Tammie Klein, 940-389-2370 or 940-427-2881.

SPECIAL NEEDS BASEBALL – Wise County Special Needs Baseball and Made 2 Thrive are now accepting registrations for the Spring baseball season. Registrations are due by Feb. 18, and games start April 1. Visit www.made2thrive.org to register or email epivoda@starcouncil.org for information.

FUNERALS – Services for Floyd McCurdy, 87, of Rhome; George Ball, 76, of Dallas; and Keith Troutwine, 43, of Decatur are pending at Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur.

GRAVESIDE service for Betty Dennis, 83, formerly of Boyd is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Boonsville Cemetery. Hawkins Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

NO SERVICE is scheduled for Don Roebuck, 65, of Chico. Hawkins-Bridgeport is handling arrangements.

SERVICE for Patsy Sue Abbott, 81, of Chico is 2 p.m. today at the First Baptist Church in Chico with burial at Chico Cemetery. Jones Family Funeral Home in Bridgeport is handling arrangements.